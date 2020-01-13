You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Big Foot survives OT thriller with rival Williams Bay
breaking

Big Foot survives OT thriller with rival Williams Bay

{{featured_button_text}}
Gillingham and Edington

Williams Bay's Eli Edington, right, and Big Foot's Jack Gillingham fight for position for a rebound during tonight's OT thriller in Walworth. 

 Andrew Tucker

WALWORTH — Big Foot's boys basketball team overcame two separate deficits to force overtime and then surge past Williams Bay tonight by a final score of 72-68 in a crosstown rivalry matchup.

The thrilling victory before a hometown crowd in Walworth extends Big Foot's winning streak to six straight games over the Williams Bay Bulldogs in boys basketball.

It was also the third time in recent years that the crosstown rivalry showdown was decided in the final moments by a margin of five point or fewer.

Williams Bay started out strong in tonight's game, opening up a 12-point lead in the first half. The Bulldogs also enjoyed a 14-point lead in the second half.

But the Big Foot Chiefs orchestrated rallies to overcome both deficits. At the end of regulation, the two teams were tied 64-64, forcing overtime.

The contest saw Big Foot sophomore Gus Foster and Williams Bay junior Jaden Randall engage in a scoring duel. By the time the home team claimed victory, Foster and Randall had scored 27 points apiece, both leading their teams in offensive output.

+15 Area football teams in action in Week One

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics