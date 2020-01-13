Big Foot survives OT thriller with rival Williams Bay

WALWORTH — Big Foot's boys basketball team overcame two separate deficits to force overtime and then surge past Williams Bay tonight by a final score of 72-68 in a crosstown rivalry matchup.

The thrilling victory before a hometown crowd in Walworth extends Big Foot's winning streak to six straight games over the Williams Bay Bulldogs in boys basketball.

It was also the third time in recent years that the crosstown rivalry showdown was decided in the final moments by a margin of five point or fewer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Williams Bay started out strong in tonight's game, opening up a 12-point lead in the first half. The Bulldogs also enjoyed a 14-point lead in the second half.

But the Big Foot Chiefs orchestrated rallies to overcome both deficits. At the end of regulation, the two teams were tied 64-64, forcing overtime.

The contest saw Big Foot sophomore Gus Foster and Williams Bay junior Jaden Randall engage in a scoring duel. By the time the home team claimed victory, Foster and Randall had scored 27 points apiece, both leading their teams in offensive output.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.