Big Foot survives OT thriller with rival Williams Bay

Williams Bay's Eli Edington, right, and Big Foot's Jack Gillingham fight for position for a rebound during tonight's OT thriller in Walworth.
Andrew Tucker
WALWORTH — Big Foot's boys basketball team overcame two separate deficits to force overtime and then surge past Williams Bay tonight by a final score of 72-68 in a crosstown rivalry matchup.
The thrilling victory before a hometown crowd in Walworth extends Big Foot's winning streak to six straight games over the Williams Bay Bulldogs in boys basketball.
It was also the third time in recent years that
the crosstown rivalry showdown was decided in the final moments by a margin of five point or fewer.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
Williams Bay started out strong in tonight's game, opening up a 12-point lead in the first half. The Bulldogs also enjoyed a 14-point lead in the second half.
But the Big Foot Chiefs orchestrated rallies to overcome both deficits. At the end of regulation, the two teams were tied 64-64, forcing overtime.
The contest saw Big Foot sophomore Gus Foster and Williams Bay junior Jaden Randall engage in a scoring duel. By the time the home team claimed victory, Foster and Randall had scored 27 points apiece, both leading their teams in offensive output.
Badger Defense
Defensive linemen Josef Botello, left, and Christian Nickel get set to rush the passer in Badger’s game against Greendale.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Freund tackle
Lineman Kyle Freund brings down Greendale running back Joe Toetz in Badger’s 20-7 Aug. 22 win.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Amann
Badger wide receiver Joey Amann checks with the referee to make sure he’s properly aligned in the Aug. 22 win over Greendale.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Garrels
Badger running back Tanner Garrels, shown in action earlier this season, ran for 35 yards in the team's loss to Wilmost.
File photo, Regional News
DuMez
Quarterback Grant DuMez will lead the Badgers in the playoffs when they face conference foe Burlington on Oct. 25.
File photo, Regional News
Gillingham
Big Foot defensive back Jack Gillingham dives for a sack on Jefferson quarterback Logan Wagner.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Haeni sticker
Big Foot players all had a JH sticker on the back of their helmets to honor longtime coach Jim Haeni who passed away in January.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Demco
With a year of experience under his belt, Big Foot quarterback Basil Demco will return as a leader next year after the team loses a large crop of seniors from the 2019 team.
Andrew Tucker
Martin/Gillingham/Vance
Cole Vance, left, Jack Gillingham, center, and Owen Martin, right, all earned All-Conference honors for their efforts this season.
Andrew Tucker
Vance
Big Foot running back Cole Vance, center, is one of the experienced returning weapons for the Chiefs offense.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Cole Oertel
Quarterback Cole Oertel, right, will return under center next year for the Bulldogs as one of 18 returning players on a young team this season.
Andrew Tucker
Karcher
Williams Bay’s Ian Karcher has played a number of roles for the Bulldogs as one of only two seniors on the squad.
File photo, Regional News
Bulldogs defense
Williams Bay defender Jacob DeLeon, left, dives on a New London fumble while Jake Oertel, center, and Sam Norton make sure he has a hold of it.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Oertel
Williams Bay Bulldog Jake Oertel earned All-Conference for his role as the team's top receiving threat.
Andrew Tucker
Tomaszewski
Bulldogs coach Jon Tomaszewski, left, coaches up quarterback Cole Oertel on the sidelines during Williams Bay’s Aug. 24 game.
Andrew Tucker, Regional News
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!