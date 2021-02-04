Big Foot's Foster hits 1,000 point milestone

WALWORTH — Halfway through Gus Foster’s freshman season on the Big Foot boys basketball team, he had a front row seat to a spectacle that changed the course of his career.
Logan Eischeid, a senior on the team for the 2018-19 season, hit his 1,000th career point during an early January game against Edgerton, and after sinking the critical layup an ensuing timeout led to a standing ovation and impromptu ceremony to honor his four years of leading the Chiefs on the court.
At that moment, Foster knew he wanted to make that same mark on the Big Foot program.
“I looked up to him so much as a freshman that it’s something I wanted to do too. When he got that, how big of a deal it was, how excited everyone got for him, thinking about having an experience like that drove me to have that as a goal for my career here,” Foster said.
Foster’s time in the spotlight came on Feb. 3, scoring his 1,000th point at the 14:32 mark in the second half of a 63-57 win against Badger.
While Foster’s celebration was a bit muted due to limited attendance in effect as a coronavirus precaution, he was still able to have a special moment with the player that paved the way for him.
Now a sophomore on the Beloit College basketball team, Eischeid made a homecoming journey to present Foster with a commemoratory game ball in the same way that Eischeid received one from the prior 1,000-point scorer Michael Dowden.
“I’ve been watching box scores, knew he was on pace, and I thought if I can make it to one game it’ll be the one he gets it and I can hand the ball off,” Eischeid said.
Foster is the fifth player in Big Foot boys basketball history to score 1,000 points in his career and the ninth player of either gender.
Even more impressively, he became the first Big Foot boys basketball player to hit 1,000 points in his junior year, and only the second Chiefs player to achieve the feat after former girls star Reagan Courier hit the milestone as a junior in 2019.
Ever since he joined the varsity team as a freshman, it was clear Foster was destined for greatness. On a senior-heavy 2018-19 team Foster saw significant playtime, playing in every game that year, though his skillset was still raw and he averaged only 4.7 points per game.
While the statistics were not gaudy, his potential opened eyes around the program.
“His energy and effort from the very start was the same you see now,” Eischeid said. “You saw as a freshman that he would grow into that and have an offensive game with energy.”
In fact, former head coach Jeff Fenrick thinks that the fact Foster came off the bench in that first season is part of the reason he has been able to develop into the player he is today.
“He had two good basketball players in front of him and that made a nice rotation in those guys underneath and he fit in really well. It helped him that there wasn’t that pressure to be a star or perform, he was able to go in and be a compliment player first,” Fenrick said.
When current head coach Hunter Price took the reins in between Foster’s freshman and sophomore seasons, he saw the rising sophomore on the court so much that he questioned if he ever left the building.
“I thought he was a kid that lived inside the gym, I didn’t know he had a home. He’s a coach’s dream,” Price joked.
The potential he showed as a freshman was on display as a sophomore, with Foster serving as the Chiefs’ primary offensive option.
He played in every game yet again, this time averaging 15.4 points per game including a gutsy 27-point season best effort in the team’s most pressure-packed contest, an overtime win over rival Williams Bay.
Through the end of the 2019-20 season, Foster had 468 points. If he maintained the scoring pace he had as a sophomore, Foster would have hit 1,000 points near the end of his senior season.
But allowing himself to just be a good player is not in his DNA.
“He always wants to know how he can get better and improve and that’s rare. So many people don’t want to be told they’re not good enough,” Price said. “He doesn’t settle with a good game. He wants a great game every night.”
Foster took another major leap in his junior year, averaging 24.7 points per game so far and surpassing 30 points in six games so far. His lowest scoring efforts are a pair of 14-point nights, just below last year’s average score, showing just how far he has come in the past year.
If all goes well, Foster will break Eischeid’s boys scoring record of 1,227 early next winter. Around the middle of the season he will surpass Courier’s overall Big Foot record of 1,327.
However, when he looks ahead to set goals for the future now that he has hit 1,000, neither of those numbers are at the front of his mind.
“A conference championship next year, maybe. Start winning some more ball games,” Foster said.