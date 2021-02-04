Big Foot's Foster hits 1,000 point milestone

“He had two good basketball players in front of him and that made a nice rotation in those guys underneath and he fit in really well. It helped him that there wasn’t that pressure to be a star or perform, he was able to go in and be a compliment player first,” Fenrick said.

When current head coach Hunter Price took the reins in between Foster’s freshman and sophomore seasons, he saw the rising sophomore on the court so much that he questioned if he ever left the building.

“I thought he was a kid that lived inside the gym, I didn’t know he had a home. He’s a coach’s dream,” Price joked.

The potential he showed as a freshman was on display as a sophomore, with Foster serving as the Chiefs’ primary offensive option.

He played in every game yet again, this time averaging 15.4 points per game including a gutsy 27-point season best effort in the team’s most pressure-packed contest, an overtime win over rival Williams Bay.

Through the end of the 2019-20 season, Foster had 468 points. If he maintained the scoring pace he had as a sophomore, Foster would have hit 1,000 points near the end of his senior season.

But allowing himself to just be a good player is not in his DNA.