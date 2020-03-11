Bulldog boys win first playoff game since 2016

WILLIAMS BAY — Heading into the Williams Bay boys basketball team’s March 3 playoff game against Johnson Creek, the last time the Bulldogs had won in the postseason was in 2016.
A lot has changed since then for the Dogs.
Williams Bay was still playing in the Division 5 bracket back in 2016 before moving up to Division 4 in 2018. And all of the members of this year’s team were still in junior high.
So, when the Bulldogs’ lead began to dwindle late in the game, the pressure seemed to be preying on the group’s playoff inexperience. However, a few clutch shots by junior Sam Norton gave Williams Bay enough gas to get across the finish line for a 53-45 win.
While the pressure was high, Norton was not too worried about it, and kept things simple instead of focusing on the game’s stakes.
“They were cutting it close toward the end there, and I just figured we needed some points, so I was shooting,” Norton said.
With both squads competing in the Trailways Conference South, their playoff meeting was far from the first time the teams faced off this year. Williams Bay was able to come out on top in both prior matchups, winning 73-57 at home and 63-59 in Johnson Creek.
To start the playoff game, the Bulldogs were playing stingy defense, but the offense struggled to find its footing. After 11 minutes of play, the Bay only held an 11-6 lead.
However, in the final seven minutes until halftime, Williams Bay’s offense came alive while the defensive intensity remained, and the team went on a 17-8 run that put them up 28-14 at the break.
For Bay head coach Troy Nottestad, the key to his team’s first-half shutdown defense was that they hustled more than in any prior game this season.
“We just worked harder than we did all year, and you could see we looked good out there,” Nottestad said.
Over the first six minutes of the second half, the Bulldogs were able to extend their lead to 17 points at 34-17 for the largest gap of the game.
From that point on, Johnson Creek came alive.
The Bluejays went on a 14-2 run in the next five minutes to cut it down to a 36-31 game.
However, with six and a half minutes left, Norton hit a three-pointer to halt the charge and make it 39-31. Two minutes later, he sank another three, putting the Bay ahead 44-31 with 4:18 on the clock.
Johnson Creek mounted another comeback, though, and Alex Garza hit a three-pointer with 56 seconds left to cut it down to a two-score Bay lead, 49-45.
Norton was fouled on the next possession, sending him to the free-throw line with a chance to hold back the Bluejays once again.
Despite the pressure inherent in the situation, Norton was able to pretend that there was nobody else in the gym, just like when he is shooting any other day of the week.
“I just did the same thing I always do in practice, which is make them,” Norton said.
Sure enough, he did, hitting both crucial free throws before teammate Nate Mannelli hit two more shots from the charity stripe to bring the final score to a 53-45 victory.
The Bulldogs’ offense was cold for much of the night, but the team’s defense held strong all game to stay in the lead.
“We struggled to score at times tonight, but the fact that we did play hard on defense kept us in the game and eventually won us the game,” Nottestad said.
Norton was the leading scorer for the Bay with 13 points as the only player in double digits. Jaden Randall was second on the team with nine, and Gideon Viss added eight.
The playoff win set up the seven-seed Bulldogs with a road game against two-seed Markesan. With Williams Bay as the clear underdog, the goal for the game was to fight hard to keep the season alive.
“This time of the year, you just want to keep playing. So that’s our goal: go up there and try to win another one,” Nottestad said.
While the Dogs came close to pulling off the upset, Markesan was able to close out the game for a 55-51 win to end the Bay’s season.
The Bulldogs were the better team in the first half, building up a 30-28 lead by halftime, thanks in part to a 13-point performance by forward Ben Venteicher.
Markesan was able to come back in the second half, outscoring the Dogs 27-21 for a tight four-point victory.
Venteicher ended the game with 24 points to lead Williams Bay, followed by Viss with 14 points.