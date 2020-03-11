Bulldog boys win first playoff game since 2016

Despite the pressure inherent in the situation, Norton was able to pretend that there was nobody else in the gym, just like when he is shooting any other day of the week.

“I just did the same thing I always do in practice, which is make them,” Norton said.

Sure enough, he did, hitting both crucial free throws before teammate Nate Mannelli hit two more shots from the charity stripe to bring the final score to a 53-45 victory.

The Bulldogs’ offense was cold for much of the night, but the team’s defense held strong all game to stay in the lead.

“We struggled to score at times tonight, but the fact that we did play hard on defense kept us in the game and eventually won us the game,” Nottestad said.

Norton was the leading scorer for the Bay with 13 points as the only player in double digits. Jaden Randall was second on the team with nine, and Gideon Viss added eight.

The playoff win set up the seven-seed Bulldogs with a road game against two-seed Markesan. With Williams Bay as the clear underdog, the goal for the game was to fight hard to keep the season alive.