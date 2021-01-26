Bulldogs beat Faith Christian in battle of the Bay

After the Williams Bay boys basketball team lost a rivalry matchup against Big Foot on Jan. 18, they didn’t have to wait long for another rivalry game.
The Bulldogs hosted Faith Christian on Jan. 22 and bested the Eagles 65-54.
Williams Bay looked determined to put their prior loss behind them from the opening tip, scoring 12 points in the first minute and a half, then going ahead 17-2.
That hot scoring by the Bulldogs continued the rest of the half and the Bay led 46-20 at halftime.
Bay also started hot against Big Foot, but lost momentum and, eventually, the game.
“Against Big Foot we got off to a quick start, then didn’t stick with it,” said Williams Bay cpach Troy Nottestad. “Today, I thought for at least 18 minutes we kept the pedal down, so I was proud of them.”
Faith Christian started slow and struggled to find their footing in the first half, so head coach Brian Pollard kept his halftime adjustments simple.
“We talked about getting back to basics, running out offense, getting back on defense,” Pollard said. “We wanted to make sure we could play the kind of basketball we know we can play.”
The Eagles did that, hitting three three-pointers and a layup on their first four possessions of the second half. They also held the Bulldogs scoreless to cut the deficit to 46-31 with 16:04 left.
After the good start to the second half, Faith kept up their strong play.
“When you hit a couple shots, that opens things up for you and gives you confidence and then you play better defense, then you play better offense. It’s just kind of contagious,” Pollard said.
The two teams went on dueling streaks, but Williams Bay stayed ahead by about 14 points for the rest of the game. A late three-pointer by Faith Christian cut the final score down to just 11 at 65-54.
Williams Bay senior forward Ben Venteicher led all scorers with 32 points, matching the career-high he set four days earlier against Big Foot. Senior guard Jaden Randall also hit double digits for the Dogs, scoring 16 points.
Senior guard Sam Johnson led Faith Christian with 17 points, while sophomore guard Cameron Viss added 13.
Delavan-Darien
The Bulldogs played their third rivalry game in a row on Jan. 23, hosting Delavan-Darien. Williams Bay beat the visiting Comets 49-46.
The Bay built a seven-point lead by halftime, going up 25-18. Delavan-Darien cut into the deficit in the second half, outscoring the Bay 28-24, but WBHS held on for the win.
Comets junior forward Erik Cezars led all scorers with 18 points. Williams Bay was led by Venteicher’s 17 points, while Randall added 12.