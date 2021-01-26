Bulldogs beat Faith Christian in battle of the Bay

After the Williams Bay boys basketball team lost a rivalry matchup against Big Foot on Jan. 18, they didn’t have to wait long for another rivalry game.

The Bulldogs hosted Faith Christian on Jan. 22 and bested the Eagles 65-54.

Williams Bay looked determined to put their prior loss behind them from the opening tip, scoring 12 points in the first minute and a half, then going ahead 17-2.

That hot scoring by the Bulldogs continued the rest of the half and the Bay led 46-20 at halftime.

Bay also started hot against Big Foot, but lost momentum and, eventually, the game.

“Against Big Foot we got off to a quick start, then didn’t stick with it,” said Williams Bay cpach Troy Nottestad. “Today, I thought for at least 18 minutes we kept the pedal down, so I was proud of them.”

Faith Christian started slow and struggled to find their footing in the first half, so head coach Brian Pollard kept his halftime adjustments simple.

“We talked about getting back to basics, running out offense, getting back on defense,” Pollard said. “We wanted to make sure we could play the kind of basketball we know we can play.”