Bulldogs beat perennial threat Deerfield

WILLIAMS BAY — Over the past decade, Deerfield has consistently been at the top of the Trailways Conference, including a string of conference championships that culminated in a trip to the state tournament in Madison at the end of the 2017-18 season.
When Williams Bay’s boys basketball team beat Deerfield 74-71 on Dec. 10 in the first game of Trailways Conference play, it was clear that the Bulldogs had picked up a key victory in their quest for a conference championship.
“One of your goals is to win the conference title, and, hey, being 1-0 is the best we can do against Deerfield, who’s a quality opponent,” head coach Troy Nottestad said.
Early on, the two teams were even, and after five and a half minutes, the score was tied 12-12. Just after the Bulldogs tied the game, they snatched the lead 15-12 when point guard Jaden Randall completed a three-point play.
The three points for Randall brought his total for the game to nine of the Dogs’ 15 points, as he was scoring nearly at will early in the game, which would become a trend throughout the rest of the contest as well.
Deerfield caught a hot streak shortly thereafter, though, running out to a 21-15 lead four minutes later. Williams Bay clawed back into the game, taking a 29-28 lead with 2:35 left until halftime, but Deerfield responded with five points to claim a 32-29 advantage at the break.
When play resumed, WBHS hit a couple of quick baskets to take a 33-32 lead at the 16:53 mark. They would never trail again.
After jumping into the lead, the Bulldogs went on a 12-4 run over the next two and a half minutes that created a 45-36 deficit for the visiting team.
The Demons were not going down without a fight, bringing it back to a one-score game, 50-47. Williams Bay once again lengthened the lead, going up by 13, 60-47, with 6:04 left.
From that point on, the two teams traded free throws for the final minutes, and Deerfield hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer that cut the deficit from six to three, bringing the final score to 74-71.
While the Bay held the lead for almost the entire second half, Deerfield was always able to charge back into the lead. However, after losing by two points to Richmond-Burton in their previous game, the Bulldogs knew what they had to do to close out the game against the Demons.
“It’s the second tight game we’ve been in in a row, and hopefully the last one that we ended up on the short end we learned from a little bit,” Nottestad said.
Deerfield’s Tyler Haak was the game’s highest scorer with 24 points, and Randall was the leading scorer for Williams Bay with 22 points. Ben Venteicher was not far behind, scoring 19, and Miles West also reached double figures with 12.
While those three led the way in the score book, it was a full team effort for the Bulldogs, who rotated in most of the players off their bench at one point or another.
“The guys that came in off the bench played quality minutes, and as a team that’s what you’ve got to do — pick each other up, and I was proud of them,” Nottestad said.