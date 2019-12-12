Bulldogs beat perennial threat Deerfield

When play resumed, WBHS hit a couple of quick baskets to take a 33-32 lead at the 16:53 mark. They would never trail again.

After jumping into the lead, the Bulldogs went on a 12-4 run over the next two and a half minutes that created a 45-36 deficit for the visiting team.

The Demons were not going down without a fight, bringing it back to a one-score game, 50-47. Williams Bay once again lengthened the lead, going up by 13, 60-47, with 6:04 left.

From that point on, the two teams traded free throws for the final minutes, and Deerfield hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer that cut the deficit from six to three, bringing the final score to 74-71.

While the Bay held the lead for almost the entire second half, Deerfield was always able to charge back into the lead. However, after losing by two points to Richmond-Burton in their previous game, the Bulldogs knew what they had to do to close out the game against the Demons.

“It’s the second tight game we’ve been in in a row, and hopefully the last one that we ended up on the short end we learned from a little bit,” Nottestad said.