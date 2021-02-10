Bulldogs boys hoops crushes Albany in 48-point win

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay’s boys basketball team did not have much trouble in their Feb. 8 game against Albany.
Not only did the Bulldogs never trail at any point, after the game’s opening minutes they led by at least double digits for the rest of the game, ending in an 85-37 victory.
The Bay started the game firing on all cylinders, forcing steals and making easy transition buckets to jump out to an 11-0 lead after two and a half minutes. That up-tempo style reminiscent of the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers teams of the 1980’s has been a trademark style of the Bulldogs, and it was on display to great effect early on.
“We started off the first couple minutes pretty well,” head coach Troy Nottestad said. “Playing hard on defense and our offense clicks and I think that was the difference.”
However, the Bulldogs hit a lull after the opening adrenaline wore off, and their lead stayed fairly steady for the remainder of the half. By halftime, Williams Bay only led Albany by 15-points 39-24.
In the locker room during the intermission, Nottestad implored his players to try to recapture the defensive intensity they started the game with.
The pep talk worked, and Williams Bay raced out with an 18-5 run in the first six minutes to jump ahead 57-29 on a rim-rattling alley-oop dunk in transition with a lob by senior point guard Jaden Randall slammed down by senior forward Ben Venteicher.
Not only did the electrifying play get the small Bay crowd rocking, it put Venteicher at 999 career points, just one point away from the 1,000 milestone.
Despite the fact that Nottestad began drawing up plays for his senior leader, Venteicher played with his typically unselfish style, dishing assists on a three-pointer by junior guard Collin Kuiper and a layup by junior guard Aidan Hoover.
Eventually, three and a half minutes after hitting 999, Venteicher scored on a rebound put-back to put the Bulldogs ahead 71-31 at 8:09 and earned a timeout and a standing ovation as he hit 1,001 to became the seventh boys player in Williams Bay history to hit the major milestone.
In the rest of the game, the Bulldogs continued to expand their lead despite pulling their starters and a constantly running clock, with an 85-37 final margin.
Venteicher was the leading scorer on both teams with 22 points. Albany was led by senior guard Clay Hulbert’s 17 points.
Also hitting double figures for the Bulldogs were senior guard Sam Norton with 14 and Randall at 12.
With the playoffs starting next week, Williams Bay has been treating its final regular season games as a tune up and the Dogs’ coach was happy with what he saw in the 48-point win.
“These games this week, we have to get better every time we’re on the court and not take any steps backwards. I think we’ve been doing a good job of it and the second half tonight I was proud of our intensity,” Nottestad said.
Other action
The Bulldogs stayed undefeated in Trailways Conference play on Feb. 2, beating Parkview 87-67.
It was a well-rounded offensive effort by the Bulldogs with seven players scoring nine or more points and no player with more than 15.
Junior wing Henry Mannelli was the leading scorer with 15 points, followed closely by Norton with 14.
Williams Bay picked up another conference win on Feb. 5, beating Deerfield 68-56. This win had a bit more meaning than the prior one, though, as it clinched the Trailways Conference South title for the Bulldogs.
The conference championship is the first for the Williams Bay boys in over a decade, with the most recent title coming in the 2009-10 season
WBHS only led by six at halftime, 35-29, but doubled the deficit in the second half for a comfortable 12-point win.
Norton was the top scorer in the game with 19 points, with Mannelli adding 15 and Venteicher scoring 13 as well.