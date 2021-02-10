Bulldogs boys hoops crushes Albany in 48-point win

Not only did the electrifying play get the small Bay crowd rocking, it put Venteicher at 999 career points, just one point away from the 1,000 milestone.

Despite the fact that Nottestad began drawing up plays for his senior leader, Venteicher played with his typically unselfish style, dishing assists on a three-pointer by junior guard Collin Kuiper and a layup by junior guard Aidan Hoover.

Eventually, three and a half minutes after hitting 999, Venteicher scored on a rebound put-back to put the Bulldogs ahead 71-31 at 8:09 and earned a timeout and a standing ovation as he hit 1,001 to became the seventh boys player in Williams Bay history to hit the major milestone.

In the rest of the game, the Bulldogs continued to expand their lead despite pulling their starters and a constantly running clock, with an 85-37 final margin.

Venteicher was the leading scorer on both teams with 22 points. Albany was led by senior guard Clay Hulbert’s 17 points.

Also hitting double figures for the Bulldogs were senior guard Sam Norton with 14 and Randall at 12.

With the playoffs starting next week, Williams Bay has been treating its final regular season games as a tune up and the Dogs’ coach was happy with what he saw in the 48-point win.