Bulldogs lose to high-scoring Hustisford

WILLIAMS BAY — Most high school basketball teams do not have many players taller than 6-foot-2, especially at the Division 4 level. Williams Bay, for example, has only one player taller than that on the roster — 6-foot-3 center Ben Venteicher.

So when Hustisford came to the Bay on Jan. 3 with three players at 6-foot-3 or taller — including 6-foot-8 Alex Eggleston — the Bulldogs faced a challenge they likely will not face for the rest of the season.

“When we got the ball in the post, you had some trees in there, and you had to get the ball over, and we had some trouble finishing,” head coach Troy Nottestad said. “Hopefully that’s something we can learn from.”

Sure enough, the visiting Falcons were able to utilize their size advantage, as well as some hot shooting, to beat the Bulldogs handily 98-60.

From the opening tip, Hustisford was off to the races, leading 11-2 after two and a half minutes of play, and hitting a double-digit lead, 22-11, three and a half minutes later.

The Falcons kept rolling from there, and by halftime the score was 49-29. Gavin Thimm led the way for the visitors in that high-scoring half, notching 17 points.