Bulldogs lose to high-scoring Hustisford

WILLIAMS BAY — Most high school basketball teams do not have many players taller than 6-foot-2, especially at the Division 4 level. Williams Bay, for example, has only one player taller than that on the roster — 6-foot-3 center Ben Venteicher.
So when Hustisford came to the Bay on Jan. 3 with three players at 6-foot-3 or taller — including 6-foot-8 Alex Eggleston — the Bulldogs faced a challenge they likely will not face for the rest of the season.
“When we got the ball in the post, you had some trees in there, and you had to get the ball over, and we had some trouble finishing,” head coach Troy Nottestad said. “Hopefully that’s something we can learn from.”
Sure enough, the visiting Falcons were able to utilize their size advantage, as well as some hot shooting, to beat the Bulldogs handily 98-60.
From the opening tip, Hustisford was off to the races, leading 11-2 after two and a half minutes of play, and hitting a double-digit lead, 22-11, three and a half minutes later.
The Falcons kept rolling from there, and by halftime the score was 49-29. Gavin Thimm led the way for the visitors in that high-scoring half, notching 17 points.
While Nottestad said Hustisford shot better than they had in any of their previous games that he had seen, his team’s deficit was not just a stroke of bad luck.
“We’ve talked about it the last couple weeks: We need to dig in better on defense. You can’t just say every time you play a team ‘Oh, they shot good against us.’ Sometimes it’s your fault,” Nottestad said.
The Bulldogs were not as potent offensively as their opponents in the first half, but Venteicher had a strong performance, with 12 points before the intermission.
There were stretches in the second half when Williams Bay was able to outplay the Falcons. But on the whole, Hustisford continued to drive up the score. Though the Falcons came close, they did not end up hitting triple digits, falling two points shy at 98 in a 38-point victory.
Thimm finished the contest with a career-best 29 points to lead all scorers.
While Venteicher led the Bulldogs at halftime, he was surpassed in the second half by Eli Edington, who scored a career-high of his own with 17 points to top Venteicher’s 15.
For the Bulldogs and Edington, the strong performance was a welcome one. After a solid sophomore season for Edington in 2017-18, a shoulder injury kept the promising forward off the court for most of his junior year.
After getting re-acclimated briefly at the end of last season and early in this one, the senior team leader was able to break out in what Nottestad hopes is the first in a long line of high-scoring nights.
“The rest of the season, things are looking up for Eli, and he stepped up tonight,” Nottestad said. “He knows it’s his senior year and we need him.”