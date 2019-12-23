Chiefs boys learn from rout

Edgerton showed its strong record was not just a mirage, topping the Chiefs 78-27.

After the Crimson Tide hit a free throw to go up 1-0, Big Foot claimed its only lead of the game when they took a 2-1 advantage at the 16:25 mark. Edgerton responded with an 11-0 run that cemented their lead at 12-2 two and a half minutes later.

In the remainder of the half, Edgerton continued to stretch its advantage, leading by a 25-point margin by halftime, 40-15.

As with every high school sport, an intense off-season training regimen is growing more important, and Price felt that this matchup with Edgerton could serve as proof.

“It all starts in the offseason, and that’s what we preached when I came here,” Price said. “You saw a team that was bigger, faster, stronger and that doesn’t happen in December and January — that happens in June and July.”

The second half went the same as the first, as Edgerton outscored the Chiefs 38-12 in a half that was quickened by a running clock for most of the time.

Even when they were down by 30, then 40 points, Big Foot’s players were still hustling and playing scrappy basketball, which is something Price commended.