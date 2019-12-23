Chiefs boys learn from rout

The inexperienced Big Foot boys basketball team has taken its lumps so far in the season, with an 0-5 record through the opening stretch of the schedule.
In playing some tough teams early on, the young Chiefs and new head coach Hunter Price have seen a template of what they could be at some point in the future.
“We’re playing teams that are put together well, like machines. Not to say we can’t get there; we just were realizing how far it is to go,” Price said.
However, rather than just hanging their heads about the string of defeats, the players after each game are absorbing new lessons about how to play, and how to be in better position next time.
“I think they’re responding well to it. I see them in the locker room. I see their faces. They get it,” Price said.
Big Foot kicked off the week Dec. 17 with a road match against Brodhead, which the host Cardinals won 84-67.
The Chiefs only trailed 34-26 at halftime, but the home team was able to pull away in the second half en route to a 17-point victory.
A pair of sophomore forwards had big days for Big Foot, as Gus Foster led the way with 27 points and Tyler Wilson scored 22 to surpass the 20-point threshold as well.
Three days later, the team was back in action, as they hosted Edgerton. The Crimson Tide came into the contest with a 5-1 record and a second-place ranking in the Rock Valley Conference standings.
Edgerton showed its strong record was not just a mirage, topping the Chiefs 78-27.
After the Crimson Tide hit a free throw to go up 1-0, Big Foot claimed its only lead of the game when they took a 2-1 advantage at the 16:25 mark. Edgerton responded with an 11-0 run that cemented their lead at 12-2 two and a half minutes later.
In the remainder of the half, Edgerton continued to stretch its advantage, leading by a 25-point margin by halftime, 40-15.
As with every high school sport, an intense off-season training regimen is growing more important, and Price felt that this matchup with Edgerton could serve as proof.
“It all starts in the offseason, and that’s what we preached when I came here,” Price said. “You saw a team that was bigger, faster, stronger and that doesn’t happen in December and January — that happens in June and July.”
The second half went the same as the first, as Edgerton outscored the Chiefs 38-12 in a half that was quickened by a running clock for most of the time.
Even when they were down by 30, then 40 points, Big Foot’s players were still hustling and playing scrappy basketball, which is something Price commended.
“The goal I’ve had for them this first half of the season is to not quit on each other or themselves. I would say this was the first game of the season where I feel like we didn’t quit. We had guys getting after it at the end; there was still some enthusiasm,” Price said.
For a team that features mostly players in their first season of varsity action, playing a full game without wearing out physically and mentally may not provide the team with any championships yet, but it is a foundation upon which the future of the program can be built.
“Hitting the mountaintop would be nice, but we’ve got to go one step at a time to get there,” Price said.