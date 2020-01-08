Chiefs boys lose sixth in a row

“I think we had three turnovers and four air balls, which I count as a turnover, in that three- or four-minute stretch. And they turned those all into points,” Price said. “If you do that, you can’t come back from it. We’ve just got to take care of the ball.”

As the half went on, Columbus continued to grow its lead, and a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Ben Emler gave the team a 42-25 lead at the break.

That lead continued to grow throughout the second half, reaching its peak at a 33-point deficit, 67-34, with nine minutes left in the game. By the end, the Chiefs’ cut the margin of defeat down to just 27 points at 76-49.

Gus Foster was the leading scorer for the Chiefs in the game, tallying 18 points. Demco was second on the team with 11.

Big Foot’s season has not gotten off to a fast start, but with the vast majority of the squad having little to no varsity experience prior to this year, as well as having three sophomores in the starting lineup, some early speed bumps were to be expected.

With that in mind, every game is a learning experience for the Chiefs, and while Price says he does not want to rely on youth as an excuse, getting tossed into the fire and making rookie mistakes will give the players plenty to learn from.