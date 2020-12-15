Chiefs boys pick up moral victory despite 21-point loss to East Troy

That was as close as the game got, with East Troy regaining its momentum from there, outscoring BFHS 28-15 the rest of the way to close out the 21-point victory.

When looking at positives from the game, Price says he was happy with his team’s defensive composure, only fouling 10 times in the game compared to East Troy’s 19. Often, when playing as an underdog, players will be overly aggressive and foul early and often, but that was not the case for Big Foot thanks to the coaching staff’s emphasis.

“I think that’s been a focus this year, keeping those guys we need in the game,” Price said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, despite Big Foot getting to the line 15 times, the team only made eight of those attempts, giving the players one area to improve upon as the season goes on.

Chiefs junior Gus Foster was the leading scorer in the game with 22 points, followed closely by East Troy’s Ryan Nixon with 20. BFHS junior Tyler Wilson also made it to double digits with 10 points.

The matchup against East Troy kicks off a difficult stretch, with the Chiefs scheduled to play three games in the five days following, including another matchup with one of the top Division 3 teams in the state on Friday against Edgerton and a Saturday rivalry game against Williams Bay.