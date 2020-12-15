Chiefs boys pick up moral victory despite 21-point loss to East Troy

The Big Foot boys basketball team hosted its first home game of the season on Dec. 14, and without any fans in attendance, playing without a raucous home court crowd would have been a tough enough adjustment against an inferior opponent.
Instead, the Chiefs had to face one of the state’s best, playing host to perennial state title threat East Troy.
Even though Big Foot ended up losing to the Trojans 78-57, the defeat was a step in the right direction after losing by 56 and 38 to East Troy last season.
“I’m not necessarily happy about losing, but you can’t be mad about the results tonight,” head coach Hunter Price said.
Big Foot was able to get on the board first, with a jump shot by Tyler Wilson at 16:51 putting the Chiefs up 2-0.
From then on, the remainder of the first half was all Trojans.
East Troy held Big Foot scoreless for the next five minutes on a 13-0 run to go ahead 13-2 before Chiefs junior Gus Foster ended the scoreless streak at 11:49 for a 13-4 deficit.
After four and a half more minutes, the Trojan’s lead was 22-6. East Troy’s advantage continued to grow from there, and by halftime the visiting team had more than doubled Big Foot’s scoring output 43-21.
While pulling off the comeback win would be nearly impossible, that did not stop the Chiefs from coming out guns blazing in the second half. Big Foot went on a 21-7 run in the first six minutes to match their first-half point total in just one-third of the time and cut their deficit down to just eight points 50-42.
That was as close as the game got, with East Troy regaining its momentum from there, outscoring BFHS 28-15 the rest of the way to close out the 21-point victory.
When looking at positives from the game, Price says he was happy with his team’s defensive composure, only fouling 10 times in the game compared to East Troy’s 19. Often, when playing as an underdog, players will be overly aggressive and foul early and often, but that was not the case for Big Foot thanks to the coaching staff’s emphasis.
“I think that’s been a focus this year, keeping those guys we need in the game,” Price said.
However, despite Big Foot getting to the line 15 times, the team only made eight of those attempts, giving the players one area to improve upon as the season goes on.
Chiefs junior Gus Foster was the leading scorer in the game with 22 points, followed closely by East Troy’s Ryan Nixon with 20. BFHS junior Tyler Wilson also made it to double digits with 10 points.
The matchup against East Troy kicks off a difficult stretch, with the Chiefs scheduled to play three games in the five days following, including another matchup with one of the top Division 3 teams in the state on Friday against Edgerton and a Saturday rivalry game against Williams Bay.
While it will take a bit of adversity for the Chiefs to make it through that stretch, Price is excited to give his boys a chance to improve as a result of the trials and tribulations early in the season.
“Playing East Troy, and teams who really bring it, sets you up for success as opposed to playing them later,” Price said.
Jefferson
Before taking on East Troy, Big Foot started off the season on Dec. 11 with a road game against Rock Valley Conference rival Jefferson, and the Chiefs kicked the year off with a bang in a 66-52 win.
The Chiefs were able to build up a solid lead in the first half, going ahead 30-21 by halftime. In the second period, Big Foot extended its lead, outscoring the Eagles 36-31 to finish off the 14-point win.
Gus Foster dominated the game, scoring 32 points while none of his Big Foot teammates had more than eight. Haygen Miller was the leading scorer for Jefferson with 18.
Palmyra-Eagle
The Chiefs stumbled a day later, traveling to Palmyra-Eagle and losing 73-53.
Palmyra built up a 15-point lead by halftime, 37-22, although it was a closer score in the second half, 34-31.
Foster once again led all scorers with 19 points, with teammate Tyler Wilson next on the team with 16. Aiden Calderon was the top scorer for the Panthers with 17 points.
