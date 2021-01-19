Chiefs boys pull away late in 13-point rivalry win over Bay

WALWORTH — For the seventh year in a row, the Big Foot boy basketball players are the kings of the west end of Geneva Lake after the Chiefs defeated rival Williams Bay 77-64 on Jan. 18.
Much like the Chiefs’ 72-68 overtime win from 2019-20, this season’s game was a tight contest for most of the game. Unlike last year’s matchup though, the Chiefs were able to pull away late thanks in part to the players’ energy level.
“We didn’t bring the energy that we have against teams like Palmyra, that we brought earlier in the year. I’m not sure exactly what it was,” Williams Bay head coach Troy Nottestad said.
What was Big Foot’s secret to staying energized? According to high-scoring junior guard Gus Foster it was more about the eight players off the court than the five that were on it.
“I think they’re the best bench in the state. They bring more energy than any team we’ve played all year, I promise that,” Foster said.
For the first seven and a half minutes, neither team could get much of an edge and Williams Bay held a slight lead 12-11. The Dogs caught a hot streak in the next two minutes, though, going on a 9-4 run that stretched the lead to six points, 21-15, at the 9:41 mark.
However, that sweet shooting by WBHS was short lived.
Big Foot jumped out to a run of its own, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-1 over a six-minute span to take a 12-point lead at 34-22 with 3:42 remaining in the half.
Being able to respond to an opponent’s scoring streak with one of their own is something Big Foot head coach Hunter Price has been trying to instill in his players since he took over the program last season and he felt that first-half momentum switch was proof that his players have recently gotten the message.
“I’ve told the boys that basketball comes in waves. Just because someone goes up a little bit at a time doesn’t mean it’s out of reach, you’ve just got to calm down and ride that wave of momentum and they’re doing a really good job of that lately,” Price said.
The Bay was able to respond with another wave of their own, cutting the deficit in half by halftime, though the Chiefs still were ahead 38-32 at the break.
In the first half, the leading scorers for both teams were their leading scorers on the season. Williams Bay senior forward Ben Venteicher led both teams with 17 points, and the Chiefs were topped by Foster at 15.
While Big Foot led for the entirety of the second half, they did not just hit cruise control on their way to victory.
It was a tight game for the first nine minutes, with the Chiefs’ lead hovering between two and four points, and a three-pointer by Bay junior guard Collin Kuiper made it a 59-57 game at the 9:12 mark.
From that point on, though, it was all Chiefs.
Over the next five and a half minutes, Big Foot was able to stretch its lead out to double digits, ahead 71-61 with 3:34 remaining on the clock and the Chiefs never led by less than seven the rest of the way.
With the victory, the Chiefs have a seven-game winning streak in the rivalry that dates back to the 2014-15 season.
Both Foster and Venteicher scored at will all game, with Venteicher barely outdueling his Chiefs counterpart by tallying 32 points compared to Foster’s 29. The 32-point game set a new career single-game record for Venteicher.
Nottestad was happy with the performance of his senior star, chalking up his stellar night to his desire to finally defeat the archrival.
“He knew it was the last time he was going to play Big Foot and he came out and carried us early on. He had a heck of a game, we just didn’t do enough to help him out,” Nottestad said.
Big Foot junior center Tyler Wilson was next up with 16 points, and Chiefs senior guard Eli Greco also hit double digits with 10.
Williams Bay’s other top scorers were a pair of senior guards as Jaden Randall notched 12 points and Charlie Schultz added 11.
Even though Price is still relatively new to the Big Foot program, in the locker room after the game it was easy for the second-year coach to understand just what the rivalry win meant to the lifelong Chiefs.
“To see how happy and exuberant the boys were winning this game, it meant something to me to know how important it was to them,” Price said.