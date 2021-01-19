Chiefs boys pull away late in 13-point rivalry win over Bay

Big Foot jumped out to a run of its own, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-1 over a six-minute span to take a 12-point lead at 34-22 with 3:42 remaining in the half.

Being able to respond to an opponent’s scoring streak with one of their own is something Big Foot head coach Hunter Price has been trying to instill in his players since he took over the program last season and he felt that first-half momentum switch was proof that his players have recently gotten the message.

“I’ve told the boys that basketball comes in waves. Just because someone goes up a little bit at a time doesn’t mean it’s out of reach, you’ve just got to calm down and ride that wave of momentum and they’re doing a really good job of that lately,” Price said.

The Bay was able to respond with another wave of their own, cutting the deficit in half by halftime, though the Chiefs still were ahead 38-32 at the break.

In the first half, the leading scorers for both teams were their leading scorers on the season. Williams Bay senior forward Ben Venteicher led both teams with 17 points, and the Chiefs were topped by Foster at 15.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Big Foot led for the entirety of the second half, they did not just hit cruise control on their way to victory.