Chiefs boys struggle on offense in 72-40 loss

WALWORTH — The Big Foot boys basketball team closed out the regular season on Feb. 11 with a home game against Edgerton—a team that has spent much of the year ranked among the top 10 teams in the state.

The Crimson Tide showed why they are held in such high esteem, defeating the Chiefs 72-40.

Despite the end result, it was not an entirely bleak evening for Big Foot. The team celebrated its elder statesmen on Senior Night, sending out an atypical senior-laden starting lineup for the opening minutes.

On an underclassmen-heavy squad, many of the Big Foot seniors do not always get much playing time, but head coach Hunter Price wanted to give them a reward for their positive attitude and impact throughout their careers.

“There were zero complaints from them all year about playing time,” Price said. “That’s a really special thing, you can ask any coach, that’s pretty rare.”

The group of seniors played well, jumping out to a 3-0 lead, then falling behind 5-3 before the typical rotation checked in after three and a half minutes.

Oddly enough, the Chiefs’ usual lineup struggled. Edgerton went on a 27-3 run over the next 10 minutes to take a 32-6 lead with 4:27 left in the first half.