Chiefs boys struggle on offense in 72-40 loss

WALWORTH — The Big Foot boys basketball team closed out the regular season on Feb. 11 with a home game against Edgerton—a team that has spent much of the year ranked among the top 10 teams in the state.
The Crimson Tide showed why they are held in such high esteem, defeating the Chiefs 72-40.
Despite the end result, it was not an entirely bleak evening for Big Foot. The team celebrated its elder statesmen on Senior Night, sending out an atypical senior-laden starting lineup for the opening minutes.
On an underclassmen-heavy squad, many of the Big Foot seniors do not always get much playing time, but head coach Hunter Price wanted to give them a reward for their positive attitude and impact throughout their careers.
“There were zero complaints from them all year about playing time,” Price said. “That’s a really special thing, you can ask any coach, that’s pretty rare.”
The group of seniors played well, jumping out to a 3-0 lead, then falling behind 5-3 before the typical rotation checked in after three and a half minutes.
Oddly enough, the Chiefs’ usual lineup struggled. Edgerton went on a 27-3 run over the next 10 minutes to take a 32-6 lead with 4:27 left in the first half.
The big problem for the Chiefs, according to Price, was that they did not play with the physicality and confidence needed against such a tough opponent.
“We came out a little soft, slow and shaky,” Price said. “You can’t be shaky against a team like this.”
Big Foot cleaned things up a bit before the break, outscoring Edgerton 6-2 for a 34-12 deficit at halftime.
During the intermission, Price had a simple message for his team: finish out the game strong.
“Regardless of the score, we’re taking a step forward. We weren’t going to let that affect the way we end our season and go into the playoffs,” Price said.
The players took that mantra to heart and played well throughout the second half.
After being outscored by 22 in the first half, the Chiefs held a scoring lead for much of the second. As late as the 4:48 mark, Big Foot was outscoring the Crimson Tide 25-20.
But Edgerton caught fire again late in the contest. The second-half scoring margin was 38-28 in favor of the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton senior guard Clayton Jenny was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points.
Big Foot was led by sophomore Eli Gerdes, who scored 12 including a trio of three-pointers. Star junior win Gus Foster only scored 11 points for the Chiefs, his lowest total of the season, as the Crimson Tide threw the kitchen sink at defending him.
Even coming off the 32-point loss, Price felt that his team would right the ship in time to take on Beloit Turner on Feb. 16 in the first round of the playoffs.
“I’m confident going into next week though,” Price said. “Defensively we’re where we need to be. Offensively, we’ll get it figured out in the next few days and be ready to go.”