Chiefs roster sees stability in new season

The Big Foot boys basketball team underwent some big changes last season.

Hunter Price took over as head coach, and a roster loaded with sophomores—many of whom had never played on varsity before—had a trial-by-fire season and finished 5-18 overall.

But last year’s weaknesses have become this year’s strength for the team.

“There’s going to be comfort as games are starting and not as many nerves or anxious feelings,” Price said.

Five key players return from last season’s eight-man rotation, including the team’s two all-conference honorees: junior guard Gus Foster and junior forward Tyler Wilson. The duo were among the team’s leading scorers in 2019-20. Foster led the team in scoring, averaging 15.4 points per game, while Wilson in third with 9.5 points per game.

The Chiefs’ defensive stalwarts return in senior guard Eli Greco, and juniors Basil Demco and Alex Schmitz. They all should play big minutes this season.

Price is also excited by some of the new names in the lineup. Whether they made their way onto the squad by changing schools or deciding to come out for the team for the first time, sophomores Jax Hertel and Eli Gerdes and freshman Hudson Torrez should contribute.