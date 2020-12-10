Chiefs roster sees stability in new season

The Big Foot boys basketball team underwent some big changes last season.
Hunter Price took over as head coach, and a roster loaded with sophomores—many of whom had never played on varsity before—had a trial-by-fire season and finished 5-18 overall.
But last year’s weaknesses have become this year’s strength for the team.
“There’s going to be comfort as games are starting and not as many nerves or anxious feelings,” Price said.
Five key players return from last season’s eight-man rotation, including the team’s two all-conference honorees: junior guard Gus Foster and junior forward Tyler Wilson. The duo were among the team’s leading scorers in 2019-20. Foster led the team in scoring, averaging 15.4 points per game, while Wilson in third with 9.5 points per game.
The Chiefs’ defensive stalwarts return in senior guard Eli Greco, and juniors Basil Demco and Alex Schmitz. They all should play big minutes this season.
Support Local Journalism
Price is also excited by some of the new names in the lineup. Whether they made their way onto the squad by changing schools or deciding to come out for the team for the first time, sophomores Jax Hertel and Eli Gerdes and freshman Hudson Torrez should contribute.
If there is one thing the new and returning players have in common, it is an enthusiasm that serves as an easy motivator for their coach. Offseason participation skyrocketed, according to Price. So much so that the school had to set up multiple timeslots for everyone to practice and work out while still following proper pandemic protocols.
Price said he believes that drive will translate into success on the court.
“I’m pretty confident you’re going to see a group out there that is all-in for each other,” Price said. “That’s going to show in how we move the ball, how we defend as a team, and you’re going to see strides in that area.”
Price admitted Big Foot might not typically has been a basketball powerhouse, but he likes the direction the program is going. He said he believes that this year’s squad will be able to go toe-to-toe with the best teams on their schedule.
“We have some really talented boys in this program, several that I believe are going to go on to play at the next level,” Price said. “I’m not going to guarantee any wins, but I will say I think we’re going to compete closer in those upper-echelon games.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!