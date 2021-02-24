Faith Christian and Badger bounced from playoffs

The Badger boys basketball team’s season came to a close on Feb. 16, as the Badgers lost a first-round playoff game at Waukesha South 60-50.
Badger came into the game as an underdog, seeded sixth. The Cardinals were the No. 3 seed.
Despite the disadvantage on paper, the Badgers played well early, taking a 30-25 lead at halftime. In the second half, they stretched that advantage to as many as 13 points before the Cardinals rallied late to win by 10 points.
Junior guard Ty McGreevy was Badger’s top scorer with 15 points. Waukesha South’s Collin Molisee led all scorers with 18.