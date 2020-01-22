Faith Christian boys lose in slanted matchup

WILLIAMS BAY — The deck was stacked against Faith Christian on Jan. 16 when the Eagles played host to the Richmond-Burton Rockets from Richmond, Illinois.
Faith Christian is a small school of about 70 kids, while Richmond-Burton has an enrollment of more than 700.
As such, the Rockets fielded a stronger team and won handily 70-39, but that was not an unexpected result for Faith head coach Brian Pollard.
“I wanted to play a big school, a tougher school. I’m glad for that,” Pollard said. “This is a great test for us. There were spurts where we played right with them, and there were spurts where we tried to do too much, and that hurt us in the long run.”
The start of the game was one of those positive spurts, and with about 12 minutes until halftime, the Eagles only trailed the Rockets 10-8. However, with Faith’s two best players, Noah Quernemoen and Tyler Jacob, headed to the bench with three early fouls apiece, Richmond-Burton was able to pull away.
Over the next seven minutes, the Rockets went on a 20-3 run to build up to a 30-11 lead, which they then extended into a 39-17 difference by halftime.
Faith Christian’s biggest struggle throughout the game — and that first-half Richmond run in particular — was an inability to deal with the Rockets’ press defense. The intense defensive effort forced the Eagles into plenty of turnovers, and while it made for a rough outing against Richmond-Burton, Pollard hopes the experience will pay dividends for the rest of the season.
“We will be pressed again, we will need to be able to handle that. It’s very hard to duplicate their size and quickness in practice, but that’s something we’re going to be up against a couple more times this year, and we’re going to have to do a better job against it,” Pollard said.
The Eagles started off the second half well, just like they did in the first half, with Jacob getting three quick buckets to make it a 39-23 game after two minutes. However, the Rockets returned to growing their lead after that, going on a 31-6 run that spanned most of the half and set the team up with a 70-29 lead with about four minutes left that instituted a running clock.
From there, Jacob took back over, scoring on five layups to close out the game with a 10-0 Faith Christian run. With a big run at the start and end of the second half, Jacob was the leading scorer for the Eagles in the game, tallying more than half of the team’s points with 24.
The Jan. 16 loss brings Faith Christian’s record to 6-4 on the year, including a 6-1 mark in conference play. They came into the season as an inexperienced bunch, and while they have gotten better as they have gotten a few games under their belt, Pollard knows they have a few milestones to hit before they are at the peak.
“We’ve definitely made advances, but we still have a lot of room to grow,” Pollard said. “You always look for that game where you’re playing a team that’s better than you, and you’re in it or can win it. And we haven’t had that game yet this year.”