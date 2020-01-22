Faith Christian boys lose in slanted matchup

“We will be pressed again, we will need to be able to handle that. It’s very hard to duplicate their size and quickness in practice, but that’s something we’re going to be up against a couple more times this year, and we’re going to have to do a better job against it,” Pollard said.

The Eagles started off the second half well, just like they did in the first half, with Jacob getting three quick buckets to make it a 39-23 game after two minutes. However, the Rockets returned to growing their lead after that, going on a 31-6 run that spanned most of the half and set the team up with a 70-29 lead with about four minutes left that instituted a running clock.

From there, Jacob took back over, scoring on five layups to close out the game with a 10-0 Faith Christian run. With a big run at the start and end of the second half, Jacob was the leading scorer for the Eagles in the game, tallying more than half of the team’s points with 24.

The Jan. 16 loss brings Faith Christian’s record to 6-4 on the year, including a 6-1 mark in conference play. They came into the season as an inexperienced bunch, and while they have gotten better as they have gotten a few games under their belt, Pollard knows they have a few milestones to hit before they are at the peak.