March madness: Badger, Big Foot, Bay all play Friday in Regional Semifinals

The Badger (Southern Lakes), Big Foot (Rock Valley) and Williams Bay (Trailways-South) boys basketball teams will all be in action tonight, Friday, March 4 to compete in the WIAA Regional semifinals.

Badger (8-17) will be taking on Waukesha South (19-5) tonight at 7 p.m. at Waukesha South High School. Waukesha South finished first in the Classic Eight Conference with a 14-2 record. Badger won their first round regional game 64-42 against Milwaukee Reagan on Tuesday, March 1.

Coming off a 55-31 over Racine Lutheran back on Tuesday, March 1, Big Foot will be playing Lakeside Lutheran (16-8) beginning at 7 p.m. tonight at Lakeside Lutheran High School. Lakeside Lutheran had a 5-5 record in the Capitol-North Conference.

The Williams Bay Bulldogs (14-10) will be traveling to Milwaukee this evening to take on Salam (19-3) beginning at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony School. Williams Bay defeated Palmyra-Eagle 50-42 in their regional opener on Tuesday, March 1. Salam won a share of the Lake City Conference with Faith Christian during the regular season with a record of 14-2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.