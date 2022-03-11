One game from state: Big Foot boys basketball headed to sectional championship after Thursday win

The Big Foot boys basketball team is now one game from state.

Coming off a high from Big Foot’s 51-48 buzzer-beating victory in the WIAA Regional Championship last week Saturday, March 5, against Martin Luther, the Chiefs found themselves with another test against Racine St. Catherine’s in the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 Sectionals boys basketball tournament on Thursday night, March 10.

Fortunately for the Big Foot boys basketball team and the Big Foot faithful that overwhelmingly packed the East Troy High School gymnasium with the color red, it was another test they passed, defeating Racine St. Catherine’s 51-49.

“It’s pretty surreal to know where we have been and where we are now,” Big Foot head coach Hunter Price said. “There’s not enough words to describe how proud I am of these boys, how much I love them and how much we love each other.”

Big Foot will face off against the winner of Friday night's game, March 11, between St. Thomas More and Dominican on Saturday, March 12, at Whitewater High School beginning at 7 p.m.

Racine St. Catherine came into the game with an overall record of 18-9 and as the number four-seeded team in the tournament. Big Foot is seeded sixth with an overall record of 17-10.

Big Foot 6’5 senior forward Tyler Wilson won the opening tip, which resulted in a long two-point make by sophomore guard Hudson Torrez right in front of the three-point line 15 seconds into the game. Racine St. Catherine’s junior forward Domonic Pitts got a three-point shot make the corner on their opening possession of the game to take the lead. That lead was brief for the Angels, however, with Big Foot responding with a 9-0 run that began with a drive to the lane and spin move for a layup by senior forward Alex Schmitz and capped off by a three-pointer by Torrez to give them an 11-3 lead.

Following a timeout called by Racine St. Catherine’s head coach Ryan Thompson, senior guard Alijah Mathews drained a three-pointer before Wilson and Foster once again got a pair of buckets to fall to give the Chiefs a nine-point advantage with 9:21 left in the first half.

That lead was quickly shrunk down to one at 15-14 in a span of three minutes after a converted and-1 from Mathews, another three-pointer by Pitts and two free-throws by junior guard Davion Thomas-Kumpula.

Junior guard Eli Gerdes drained back-to-back three-pointers on consecutive possessions for Big Foot to give them a five point 21-16 lead with 3:43 remaining in the first. That Big Foot lead increased by one to 25-19 by the end of the first half after a pair of buckets from Torrez and Wilson.

Mathews opened the scoring for the Angels with layup after securing a rebound off a missed three by Pitts. Wilson followed that up with a pair of layups to bring Big Foot’s lead back up to eight.

Racine St. Catherine’s junior guard Terrion Glass-Barnes responded with a three-pointer from the top of the key followed by a floater from Thomas-Kumpula. A few possessions later, Mathews drained a three-pointer from the top of the arc to tie the game at 33-33 with 8:14 remaining in the game. After another timeout by Racine St. Catherine’s, they got their first lead of the game of a mid-range jump shot from the corner from Thomas-Kumpula.

Wilson quickly responded with another layup, which was followed up by a steal and fast break layup by Torrez to give Big Foot the lead back at 37-35. The ties went back and forth the new couple of possessions before Racine junior guard Evan Moherek hit a corner three-point shot to give the Angels a 42-39 lead, their largest lead of the game, with just under five minutes to play.

After a short range jump shot from Foster swished through the net to bring them within one, Mathews converted on one-of-two free-throws to push Racine St. Catherine’s lead back up to two.

Big Foot only hit five three-pointers in the game, but none more important than the one Torrez connected on from the corner to retake a 44-43 lead that proved to be a dagger in the game with 2:33 left in the contest. Following a full timeout called by Price after the three-point make, Foster hit a mid-range jumper and Wilson converted on another layup down low in the post for his 16th point of the game, which led his team.

With very little time remaining in the game, Racine St. Catherine’s was forced to a foul. Foster went to the free-throw line and hit both of his free-throws to stretch the lead to eight. But those final two free-throws proved essential in Big Foot’s win as Mathews connected on two-long range three-pointers with the final one at the buzzer in the final 17 seconds.

“There’s no words right now,” Price said. “I’m sure I’ll find them later, but we got to get ready for the next game.”

Foster and Torrez were not far behind Wilson in the point totals, with Foster coming away with 15, 11 of which came in the second half and Torrez adding 12 points. Gerdes had six and Schmitz had two.

Mathews finished with 20 points for the Angels. Thomas-Kumpula had 12, Pitts had eight, Moherek had six and Glass-Barnes added three.

