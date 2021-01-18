Rivalry game tonight: Chiefs and Bulldogs boys basketball teams set to face off

Tonight, one of the fiercest rivalries in the area will tip off as the Williams Bay and Big Foot boys basketball teams hit the hardwood in Walworth.

While the Chiefs have won the last six meetings, it has been a hotly contested series with four of those games decided by five or fewer points. Last year’s matchup was the closest of the bunch, heading to overtime only for Big Foot to win 72-68 on Jan. 13, 2020.

This season’s Chiefs-Bulldogs rivalry match has the potential to be the most captivating game in recent memory with both teams boasting their best rosters in recent memory. Williams Bay comes into the game with a 7-1 record, and while Big Foot’s 4-9 mark does not seem to compare, it comes against the tougher competition of a Division 2 schedule.

Both squads are led by high-scoring duos, with Williams Bay seniors Ben Venteicher and Jaden Randall set to square off with Big Foot juniors Gus Foster and Tyler Wilson.

For the Bay, forward Venteicher scores 17.1 points per game and point guard Randall averages 13.1 so far this year. Meanwhile, the wing Foster is the highest scorer of the bunch with 23.5 points per game and center Wilson at 12.8 per contest.