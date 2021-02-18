Roundup: Badger and Bay boys close regular season with win

The Badger and Williams Bay boys basketball teams both closed out the regular season with wins in their final week of action.
Badger
With only one win in the first 20 games of the year, the Badgers doubled that mark in the final week of the season, winning both games they played.
First was a 51-46 home win on Feb. 9 over Southern Lakes Conference foe Delavan-Darien.
The Badgers built a 21-18 lead at the break. They held on in the second, outpacing Delavan 30-28 for a five-point win, and the team’s first and only SLC victory of the season.
Junior guard Ty McGreevy was the Badgers’ top scorer with 18 points. Junior forward Tyler Deleskiewicz added 11 and senior guard Elijah Giovingo hit double digits with 10 as well. Delavan-Darien’s Calvin Lumkes was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.
On Feb. 12, the Badgers traveled to Beloit to face Beloit Turner for the second time in the season.
In their first game on Jan. 20, the Badgers picked up their first win of the year in a 58-56 overtime victory in Lake Geneva. The rematch also went to overtime, though the Badgers won by a wider margin, 73-66.
In the first half, the Badgers offense clicked and they led 40-33 at halftime. In the second half, Beloit grabbed the momentum to tie the score 62-62 and force overtime. Badger regained control in the overtime period, outscoring the Trojans 11-4 for the win.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs’ first game of the week was a playoff preview, as Williams Bay hosted Heritage Christian on Feb. 11, a week before their first-round meeting scheduled for Feb. 18.
Heritage Christian won 69-68 in overtime.
Williams Bay trailed 30-27 at the break. They fought to a draw in the second half. The Patriots had a slight edge in overtime 10-9 to close out the game.
Bay senior forward Ben Venteicher was the game’s top scorer with 28 points. A pair of Bulldogs tied for second in scoring as senior guards Jaden Randall and Sam Norton each scored 11. Alex Trotter was Heritage Christian’s leading scorer with 25 points.
The Bulldogs closed out the regular season on Feb. 12, defeating Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 59-43. They finished with an 8-0 record in Trailways Conference play.
Bay was up 21-17 at the break. WBHS put on the jets in the second half, outscoring ALSA 38-26 to ice the win.
Venteicher was the top scorer again, this time with 23 points. Senior guard Charlie Schultz was the only other Bulldog to hit double digits, scoring 12.
'High School Musical' in the COVID age
The Big Foot High School Drama Club is the process of rehearsing a production of "High School Musical" while practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings and adhering to other precautions to protect against the coronavirus.
The show, which will be performed to limited audiences the weekend of Feb. 26, will incorporate social distancing and mask wearing into the dialogue and actions of the production where necessary, giving a unique perspective into high school life in the age of COVID-19.
