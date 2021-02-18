Roundup: Badger and Bay boys close regular season with win

The Badger and Williams Bay boys basketball teams both closed out the regular season with wins in their final week of action.

Badger

With only one win in the first 20 games of the year, the Badgers doubled that mark in the final week of the season, winning both games they played.

First was a 51-46 home win on Feb. 9 over Southern Lakes Conference foe Delavan-Darien.

The Badgers built a 21-18 lead at the break. They held on in the second, outpacing Delavan 30-28 for a five-point win, and the team’s first and only SLC victory of the season.

Junior guard Ty McGreevy was the Badgers’ top scorer with 18 points. Junior forward Tyler Deleskiewicz added 11 and senior guard Elijah Giovingo hit double digits with 10 as well. Delavan-Darien’s Calvin Lumkes was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points.

On Feb. 12, the Badgers traveled to Beloit to face Beloit Turner for the second time in the season.

In their first game on Jan. 20, the Badgers picked up their first win of the year in a 58-56 overtime victory in Lake Geneva. The rematch also went to overtime, though the Badgers won by a wider margin, 73-66.