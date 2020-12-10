Senior-heavy Bulldogs squad aims to start fast

The Williams Bay boys basketball team is all grown up.
In 2018-19, the Bulldogs had a team stocked with sophomores and finished 8-14. As juniors, they progressed to a 12-12 record.
This season, the Williams Bay roster is full of seniors and can see success on the horizon.
“It’s nice this year because we can kind of go through things a little quicker because the guys have the experience. Practices have been great,” head coach Troy Nottestad said.
The Bay’s two biggest returning players are seniors Ben Venteicher and Jaden Randall. Both players have been getting varsity playing time since their freshman seasons, including starting roles since their sophomore years.
Last season, forward Venteicher led the Dogs in scoring with 13.6 points per game. He also led the team in rebounds, steals and blocks. Randall, the team’s point guard, was second on the team with 11.6 points per game while finishing first in assists and second in steals.
Those two are far from the only returning talent. Seniors Gideon Viss, Sam Norton, Charlie Schultz and Abel Turner are back after playing significant minutes last year.
With so many seasoned veterans back, Nottestad believes his roster has a level of depth to it that will make his up-tempo offensive system easy to work with despite the difficulties of playing with coronavirus protocols.
“You’re not going to have many guys that can play the whole game with the facemask thing. So you’re going to have to trust that they can go hard for five or six minutes then trust the guys off the bench,” Nottestad said.
He went on to say that so far, his players have not complained at all about the fact that they will be wearing masks during their practices, and they have also understood that the schedule may be a bit more fluid than in past years.
While a conference title is typically the team’s number one goal every year, with some of the Trailways South division foes opting out, that conquest will be a bit different than in the past. Instead, the Bulldogs’ schedule will have a lot more nonconference games, including rivalry matchups against Faith Christian and Big Foot, and games against larger schools like Lake Mills and Janesville Parker.
The matchups against tougher competition could provide valuable preparation for the Bulldogs for the playoffs. But rather than focusing on postseason glory or conference titles, Nottestad wants his players to focus on each game for what it is worth during a year that has shaken up the status quo.
“We’re just trying to have as much of a season as we can. We have a great senior class and I just want a good experience for them in their last year,” Nottestad said.
