Tremper boys sprint past visiting Badgers

KENOSHA — Just about the only blemish suffered by the Tremper boys basketball team Saturday afternoon came on mistimed alley-oop for a dunk that led to a technical foul.
Other than that, the rest was smooth sailing.
Playing in its season opener against visiting Lake Geneva Badger, the Trojans raced out to a commanding 19-2 lead and never were in danger in a dominating 86-45 non-conference victory.
A stifling defense throughout was the name of the game for Tremper coach Ben Chamness.
“We feel like, for this team this year, defense is going to be huge,” Chamness said. “We’ve mentioned defense and details as kind of two keys going into the year.
“We feel like our offensive game will come if we share the ball. If we can commit to the defensive side of the ball and play really well on that side, we can be a really tough team.”
Tremper, which never trailed, turned an early 5-2 lead into a 19-2 bulge on a 3-pointer by Cameron Huss with 10 minutes, 55 seconds left in the opening half.
It all went back to defense during that stretch, Chamness said, as the Trojans forced the Badgers into a number of their 18 overall turnovers.
“Our defense helped some of those turnovers into deflections, stops and being able to get out and run,” he said. “We have a team that we feel we can get out and run (with). In order to do that, usually you have to get a stop.
“We were getting stops, forcing some turnovers, we were active with our hands. I was really pleased with our effort. With it being Game 1, I was just really pleased with how we played.”
Six straight points by Will Starks (13 points, four rebounds) pushed the lead to 25-4 and the rout was on.
Another scoring blitz late in the first half, this time of the 9-0 variety, pushed the Trojans’ lead to 43-15 on a rebound-basket off an air ball by Zayshan Coleman (eight points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots) with 50.1 seconds left.
Coleman and fellow senior Jyon Young (19 points) tried to hook up on an alley-oop dunk the next time down the floor, but Young was whistled for a technical foul when he hung on the rim.
Young is determined to get one — possibly many more — of those connections to work this year with Coleman.
“We have a good chemistry on and off the court,” Young said with a smile. “It was just late timing. I jumped at the wrong time. We’ll get one of those before the end of the year for sure.”
After Badger’s Will Faul scored four straight points to cut the Tremper lead to 22 points at 53-31 in the second half, the Trojans ripped off 15 straight points to push the advantage to 25 at 66-31 with 9:10 remaining.
Chamness said he likes having the ability to change up his team’s defense as the situation warrants — and that was on display Saturday, as the Trojans threw a number of different looks at the Badgers.
“We’ll press and drop into a little zone, sometimes into man,” he said. “We mix it up. I think our group is a veteran enough of a group that we can change it up and mix it up, which we hope keeps the other team off balance a little bit.”
Jake Gross led the Trojan with 19 points and eight rebounds. Other leaders included Blake Hoffman (seven points, four steals, four assists), Brennan Jass (eight points), Trey Cardona (six points, four steals) and Torin Byrnes (three points, four rebounds).
Ty McGreevy led Badger with 13 points, while Cole Deering chipped in with eight.