Tremper boys sprint past visiting Badgers

“We were getting stops, forcing some turnovers, we were active with our hands. I was really pleased with our effort. With it being Game 1, I was just really pleased with how we played.”

Six straight points by Will Starks (13 points, four rebounds) pushed the lead to 25-4 and the rout was on.

Another scoring blitz late in the first half, this time of the 9-0 variety, pushed the Trojans’ lead to 43-15 on a rebound-basket off an air ball by Zayshan Coleman (eight points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots) with 50.1 seconds left.

Coleman and fellow senior Jyon Young (19 points) tried to hook up on an alley-oop dunk the next time down the floor, but Young was whistled for a technical foul when he hung on the rim.

Young is determined to get one — possibly many more — of those connections to work this year with Coleman.

“We have a good chemistry on and off the court,” Young said with a smile. “It was just late timing. I jumped at the wrong time. We’ll get one of those before the end of the year for sure.”

After Badger’s Will Faul scored four straight points to cut the Tremper lead to 22 points at 53-31 in the second half, the Trojans ripped off 15 straight points to push the advantage to 25 at 66-31 with 9:10 remaining.