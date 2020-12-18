 Skip to main content
Badger girls, Williams Bay boys basketball cancel games due to coronavirus
Updated: Badger girls, Williams Bay boys basketball cancel games due to coronavirus

Randall

Senior Jaden Randall sets up for a wide open three-pointer in Williams Bay's Dec. 8 win over Parkview, before the team was forced to cancel games.

 Andrew Tucker

Badger's girls basketball team and Williams Bay's boys basketball team have cancelled games over the course of two weeks due to positive coronavirus cases on the teams, according to Williams Bay athletic director Mike Coolidge and Lake Geneva superintendent Jim Gottinger. 

Included in those games are contests that were scheduled this weekend, including a Friday night matchup for Badger against Delavan-Darien, a Friday Williams Bay game against Janesville Parker and a Saturday afternoon rivalry game between the Bulldogs and Big Foot.

