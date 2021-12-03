Watch now: Badger boys basketball defeat South Milwaukee in final second thriller

It was a thrilling 2021-2022 home opening finish for the Badger Badgers boys basketball team against South Milwaukee in front of a raucous home crowd Thursday night, Dec. 2, at Badger High School. Badger junior guard Bradley Lyon, who led his team with 25 points, broke the tie with 23.1 seconds remaining in the game on a contested a layup to go up 65-63. Two late free throws by senior guard Ty McGreevy sealed the 67-66 win for the Badgers over the Rockets. This was the first win of the season for the Badgers.

Badger opened the game with back-to-back-to-back three-pointers by senior guard Hiro Yaginuma, Lyon and senior Kaleb Maloney to take the early 8-2 lead. South Milwaukee got within two points of Badger several times throughout the first half, even taking a 23-20 lead midway through. From that point forward, the Badgers went on a 14-4 run, all started by five straight points from Lyon to retake the lead, including a converted and-one to close out the half with a 34-27 advantage.

South Milwaukee battled back in the second half, retaking a lead of 41-40 with just over 10 minutes to play in the game. Badger senior guard Max Zukowski responded on the other end with a three-pointer to go back up by two. Both teams traded leads a few times in a roughly two-minute sequence. After South Milwaukee’s 6’4 junior Jake Dunham got a shot to fall to take a one-point lead of 45-44, one of many for him on the night, Badger again responded with another run. Zukowski hit a three, junior guard Dylan Cataldo converted on an and-one followed by another and-one conversion by Lyon to go up 53-47. With 1:41 left to go in the game, South Milwaukee senior Daniel Kluz tied things up at 63-63.

The game remained tied for over a minute before Lyon drove into the lane surrounded by Rocket defenders to get the layup to fall to give Badger a 65-63 lead.

On the ensuing possession for the Rockets, the ball found Dunham, their leading point getter on the night, but he was unable to convert down low in the paint that resulted in a defensive rebound by McGreevy. With 6.5 seconds left, McGreevy made both his free throws, shooting 80% from the charity stripe, to put Badger up 67-63. Those free throws proved paramount for Badger as right before the clock hit zeroes, the Rockets connected on a late three-pointer, securing the one-point victory for the Badgers.

“We competed and that’s exactly what happened,” Badger head coach John Witte said. “Things went well, some things didn’t go so well, but we kept our heads about us, we continued to move the basketball and make good decisions. For the most part we played solid defense and it was just overall great team and a great game.”

Zukowski finished with 16 points and McGreevy had 12. Yaginuma had five points, Cataldo had three and junior Cade Scheideman had one point. The Badgers shot 79% as a team from the free throw line.

Dunham led the Rockets in scoring with 32 points. Kluz had 11 and junior Everett Letz had nine. Sophomore Max Johnson and senior Sam Sielaff each had five points, with sophomore Aidan Duffy finishing with four.

Badger (1-2) will take on Waukesha North beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Waukesha North High School.

Scores from around Walworth County:

Girls: Jefferson 57, Big Foot 22 (2-2).

Girls: Parkview 57, Williams Bay 36 (0-2).

Boys: Williams Bay (1-1) 76, Albany 50.

