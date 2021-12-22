Watch now: Badger boys basketball lose on final second shot to Elkhorn

A final second mid-range jumper by Elkhorn senior forward Carter Kammes broke the tie and captured the 56-54 win over the Badger Badgers on Tuesday night, Dec. 21, at Badger High School.

Elkhorn won the opening tip of the game and got a three-pointer to fall from junior guard Peyton Powers for the first points of the game. Badger junior guard Bradley Lyon quickly responded by hitting a three from the corner followed by a layup to give Badger their first five points of the game. Senior guard Ty McGreevy weaved through the lane around Elkhorn defenders for the layup before Powers hit another three-pointer. Elkhorn retook the lead of 8-7 on a layup by Kammes.

Both teams traded leads the next couple minutes of the game. Tied 15-15, Badger senior guard Hiro Yaginuma drained a go-ahead three-pointer to retake the lead. Kammes hit a pair of free throws on the other end to bring the Elks within one, but another three-pointer, this time by Badger senior guard Kaleb Maloney, put the Badgers up 20-17.

That lead was quickly erased in the final few minutes with Elkhorn closing out the half on a 11-2 run to take a 28-22 lead.

Elkhorn got out to a 42-30 advantage midway through the second half before a huge block on the defensive end by 6’7 Badger senior forward Nathan Buntrock erupted the crowd. Momentum seemed to have swung in Badger’s favor after that block and the Badgers began a comeback. Down 48-39, Yaginuma got the next four points to fall for the Badgers. Elkhorn junior guard Reid Paddock got a three-point shot to go on the other end before Lyon rallied the Badgers with the next four points.

Down 53-46 with just over three and a half minutes to go, Lyon drained a three-pointer followed by a timeout call by Badger head coach John Witte.

Following the timeout, Lyon got a steal and went on the fast break for the easy layup to bring the Badgers within two. Paddock hit one of two free throws on the other end to give them a 54-51 lead. But the threes kept falling for Badger Zukowski hit one to tie the game up at 54-54 with a 1:14 remaining in the game.

With time winding down in the final seconds of the tie game, Kammes, who led his team with 19 points, hit a mid-rage jumper take a 56-54 lead with 1.2 seconds left, which would ultimately hold for the game winner.

“Every game we play I think it is going to be a battle,” Witte said. “I think our kids fought and they fought back. We had a bit of a lull there in the first 10 minutes of the second half and we got to get rid of those.”

Free throws were also something Witte harped on about needing to improve as his team shot 57% from the charity stripe.

“We got to keep our energy up, we got to keep our intensity up, keep battling and keep grinding every single play,” he said. “There’s no win that we’re going to have that’s not going to be a close game. We got to get used to that and those lulls are going to kill us. But hats off to Elkhorn, they played a good game.”

Zukowski led the Badgers with 17 points followed by 15 points from Lyon. Yaginuma had nine, McGreevy had seven and senior guard Kaleb Maloney had four. Joe Liptak, a junior forward, finished with two.

Along with Kammes, two other Elkhorn players had double digits in points. Senior guard Drew Davey had 15 and Paddock had 10. Senior guard Tyler Etten had nine and senior guard CJ Ketelsen had three.

Badger (3-4) will be back on the court Thursday, Dec. 30, against Edgerton at Edgerton beginning at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s scores:

Girls: Badger (6-1) 52, Elkhorn 43.

Girls: Clinton 71, Big Foot (3-8) 44.

Girls: Monticello 39, Williams Bay (3-6) 32.

