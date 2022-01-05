Watch now: Badger girls and boys basketball swept in doubleheader with Union Grove

The Union Grove Broncos took control of both the girls and boys basketball games from start to finish in their wins over the Lake Geneva Badgers Tuesday night, Jan. 4 at Badger High School.

The girls team, who came into the game with a 6-2 overall record and sat in third place in the Southern Lakes Conference, lost 72-25 to Union Grove, who still remains undefeated in the conference with a record of 5-0. The boys team found themselves with a similar result as the clock hit zeros, losing 80-41.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Troy Nottestad, who previously coached the Williams Bay boys basketball team for 19 seasons and is now an assistant coach for the Badger girls team, was back in the head coaching role as head coach Steve Deering was not on the sideline while awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Badger got out to a 2-0 lead to begin their game on a layup by junior Kyleigh Freeman, but not much scoring was to be had following that bucket for the Badgers. Union Grove went on a 25-0 run before junior Bella Cruz connected on a pair of free throws with 12:06 remaining in the first half. Sophomore Lillian Villarreal connected on a floater in the lane to give them six points. Junior Devon Bland converted a three-pointer and freshman Molly Deering made two separate free-throws near the end of the half to get them in double digits down 44-11.

Union Grove continued to hit shot after shot in the second half, outscoring Badger 28-13 in the second half to seal their 47-point victory.

“Union Grove is a good team,” Nottestad said. “Our goal was that we knew we were outgunned and maybe got there and just get better for the rest of the conference season and I thought in the second half we played a little better.”

Freeman had seven points to lead the Badgers in scoring. Bland had five, Deering had four and junior Bella Cruz and sophomore Vanessa Cruz each had three. Villarreal had two and senior Hannah Allen added one.

Union Grove junior Carolyn May led her team in points with 15. Senior Payton Caloutte had 13 and junior Syd Ludvigsen totaled 12. Junior Faith Smith had seven, two players each had six, junior Sophia Rampulla had five, two players had three points apiece and senior Emmy Petitt finished with two.

Boys: Union Grove 80, Badger 41

The Badger boys team got off to a fast start to begin the game, especially senior Ty McGreevy. After senior Hiro Yaginuma drained a three-pointer from the corner on their opening possession, McGreevy scored the next 10 straight points for the Badgers to go up 13-6.

From that point forward, however, Union Grove scored 36 unanswered points throughout the rest of the first half to hold a 23-point lead heading into the locker room.

Badger had much more offensive success in the second half, scoring 28 points to reach their end total of 41, but Union Grove it seemed rarely missed, scoring 44 points in the second half and closing out the 39-point win.

McGreevy was the leading scorer for Badger with 16 points. Junior Bradley Lyon had 11, all of which came in the second half. Junior Joe Liptak had four, Yaginuma had three, while senior Nathan Buntrock, junior Buddy Teale and junior Dylan Cataldo each had two. Senior Max Zukowski had with one.

Junior Zac Montgomery lead all Union Grove scorers with 24 followed by 6’6 senior Tyson Skalecki tallying 22. Junior Owen Nowak had eight, senior Alex Horstman had five and four players each had four points. Junior Tobin Van De Water had three and junior Jack Beyer had two.

Scores from around Walworth County

Boys: Big Foot 73, Turner 64.

Girls: Big Foot 46, Elkhorn 27.

Girls: Delavan-Darien 52, Williams Bay 17.

