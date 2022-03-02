Watch now: Big Foot advances after blowout win in regionals against Racine Lutheran

A strong night defensively, especially in the second half by the Big Foot boys basketball team, led the way to a 55-31 victory over Racine Lutheran (Metro Classic) in the opening round of the Division 3 WIAA Regional Tournament on Tuesday night, March 1, at Big Foot High School.

Big Foot’s overall record now moves to 15-10 on the season and will advance to round 2 of the regional tournament later this week.

Racine Lutheran senior guard Julian Ramsey began the scoring in the game with a three-point make from the corner on their opening possession. A couple possessions later, Big Foot junior guard Eli Gerdes responded on the other end with a three-pointer from the top of the key to tie things up. Racine Lutheran senior forward Gavin Zawicki, the leading scorer for the team all year averaging 14.5 points per-game, got his first and only bucket to fall on a short range floater to briefly take the lead of 5-3.

Big Foot senior forward Gus Foster, the all-time leading scorer in Big Foot High School basketball history, got an and-1 to go while he was fouled in the act of shooting with 12:25 remaining in the first to give the Chiefs their first lead of the lead of the game at 6-5. That lead went back and forth the next few possessions before Foster again got another and-1 to go after he got the defender to bid on the fake and convert the layup while being fouled. He added free-throw to complete the three-point play to take a 11-10 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the first.

From that point forward, Big Foot never lost the lead the rest of the game.

Big Foot sophomore Hudson Torrez assisted on the next two makes by junior forward Evan Penniman and senior forward Tyler Wilson down low in the post. Senior forward Alex Schmitz briefly stretched the lead to 18-12 with 7.30 to go after he drained a three-pointer from the top of the key.

A short time later, Racine Lutheran junior guard Eric Ibarra got the Crusaders back within three, but Foster knocked down his only three-pointer of the game on the other end. That was followed up by a corner three by Racine Lutheran junior Eric Rossa to get back within three at 22-19. But for every make Racine Lutheran had, Big Foot responded. It wasn’t a three-pointer from Foster this time, the 6’3 senior instead got around a triple team of defenders down low in the post to get the contested layup to fall.

Torrez got a steal with just over a minute in the half for the easy fast-break layup. Gerdes dropped his second three-pointer with 18 seconds left to take a 29-23 lead into the locker room.

After Ibarra got a layup to go to open up the scoring in the second half, Big Foot went on an 8-0 run to stretch their lead to 12 before Racine Lutheran head coach Justin Hullum called a timeout with 12:57 remaining in the game.

Coming out of the timeout, Racine Lutheran Camdin Jansen converted on a layup before Torrez and Foster connected on back-to-back layups at the 9:27 mark. Racine Lutheran added just one bucket before Big Foot head coach Hunter Price called a timeout with 8:36 left in the game with the Chiefs' holding a score of 40-29.

In those final eight and a half minutes, Big Foot’s defense was dominant. They outscored the Crusaders 15-2 with Racine Lutheran’s only basket coming on a steal and layup by Rossa with 2:15 remaining in the contest. Wilson added the final three points for Big Foot on a layup and by converting on one of two free-throws to earn their 24-point victory.

“We were focused and locked in, Price said. “This is a team that is 100% bought in on each other and this process from the get-go. We have taken our lumps the last few years, but this was a really big game for us.”

Foster led his team with 24 points and Wilson had 11. Torrez finished with seven, Gerdes with six and Schmitz had five, matching his number five jersey number. Penniman finished with two.

Ibarra had 11 points to lead the Crusaders in scoring. Ramsey and Rossa both had seven while three players all had two points each.

Other regional games

Tuesday, March 1

Boys: Williams Bay 52, Palmyra-Eagle 44.

Williams Bay junior Owen King had 16 points followed by senior Henry Mannelli with 14. Senior Colin Kuiper had nine and junior Kelton Randall had six. Junior Elian Valadez had three and senior Aidan Hoover finished with two. Williams Bay defeated Palmyra-Eagle 68-45 back on Feb. 25. The Bulldogs will move on in the WIAA Division 4 Regional Tournament later this week.

Boys: Badger 64, Milwaukee Reagan 42.

Badger senior Ty McGreevy finished with 21, junior Brad Lyon with 18 and senior Max Zukowski had 12. Senior Kaleb Maloney had six, senior Nathan Buntrock had three with juniors Dylan Cataldo and Cade Scheideman each tallying two. Badger defeated Milwaukee Reagan 84-43 in the first matchup back on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Badger advances in the WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.