Watch now: Big Foot boys basketball battles in loss to Burlington

A three-point lead in the first half ultimately led to a nine-point 50-41 Burlington victory over Big Foot on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Burlington High School. Big Foot now falls to 5-2 on the season and 4-1 in the Rock Valley Conference, a half game back out of first place. Burlington moves to 4-2 on the year and 3-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Burlington is a Division 2 basketball school; Big Foot is Division 3. Burlington has an enrollment of 1,044 with Big Foot’s has 496. Despite the loss, the mismatch on paper didn’t seem to hinder the Chiefs basketball team.

“This proves that we can schedule anyone non-conference and these boys want to play their best,” Big Foot head coach Hunter Price said. “That’s why we’re here.”

Big Foot senior forward Tyler Wilson won the opening tip of the game and got the first points on the board for either team on the Chef’s opening possession with an easy layup. Burlington junior guard JR Lukenbill, who matched up similarly to the 6’5 Wilson at 6’4, responded on the other end with the first two points for the Demons. After a three-point make by Burlington sophomore Karsen Skiles, Wilson again used his height advantage down low in the paint to get another layup to fall. Wilson scored the first six points for his team in the game and scored 10 points in the first half.

Up 10-6, Big Foot sophomore Hudson Torrez drained a three from the corner to bring them within one followed by another three from the corner, the exact same spot, by junior guard Eli Gerdes to briefly retake the lead of 12-10.

After roughly a three-minute scoring drought. Skiles hit a three to put the Demons back on top. Burlington got out to a 19-12 lead right before the half, but Wilson again worked his way towards the basket, scoring the final four points of the half, and heading into the locker room down 19-16.

Big Foot junior forward Alex Schmitz hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to tie things up at 19-19 to begin the second half. But Burlington followed that up with a 13-4 run to give them a 10-point lead midway through the second half.

Burlington’s lead got as high as 12 late in the game, but Big Foot’s offense began to put it together and keep it closer than what the scoreboard may have indicated once the clock hit zeroes. A low scoring affair by both teams in the first half, was followed up with Burlington outscoring Big Foot 31-25 in the second half.

“I’m happy with how we played,” Price said. “We played hard and finished strong and I’m proud of who we are as a team.”

Wilson led all Chiefs scorers with 14 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Senior guard Gus Foster, who has averaged 23.3 points-per-game so far this season, had 11 points. Gerdes had eight, Torrez had five and Schmitz finished with three.

Burlington sophomore Connor Roffers led his team in points with 19. Lukenbill had 14, Sulik totaled nine while junior guard Tommy Teberg finished with three.

Big Foot (5-3) will be back on the court for an in-conference matchup against Turner beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Big Foot High School.

