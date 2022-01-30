Watch now: Big Foot boys basketball defeats Williams Bay in Saturday’s battle of Walworth County

The Big Foot boys basketball team got out to a quick 7-0 lead to start the game and never looked back, defeating the Williams Bay Bulldogs 60-41 in the Walworth County battle on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Williams Bay High School.

Williams Bay’s overall record falls to 8-7 with a 4-1 record, which places them 1.5 games back of first place Deerfield (6-0) in the Trailways-South Conference. The Bulldogs get back into conference place on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at home against Parkview and with a potential battle for first place in the conference on Friday, Feb. 4 against Deerfield.

“I hope our players have a short memory,” Williams Bay Shane Cullian said. “It’s hard to beat a team twice in our conference and that’s what we have left.”

The Bulldogs defeated Parkview 68-52 back on Dec. 7, 2021 and lost to Deerfield 78-36 back on Dec. 14, 2021.

As for the game on Saturday in the battle of Walworth County, Big Foot took control early. Back-to-back layups by Big Foot sophomore guard Hudson Torrez and senior forward Gus Foster followed up with a steal and an and-1 from Foster put the Chiefs up early before Williams Bay senior Colin Kuiper got the Bulldogs on the board with 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes to play.

After going 0-for-4 from the 3-point line to begin the game, Big Foot began to get hot from beyond the arc with junior forward Evan Penniman starting it off with a 3-pointer to make it 14-5. That was the first of six made-3-point shots in the half by Big Foot and a total of nine in the game. Torrez got a fast break layup to go following the make by Penniman.

Williams Bay junior Kelton Randall shot and made three free throws to get the Bulldogs within eight points of the lead, but Big Foot closed out the final 10 minutes on a 22-9 run to head into the locker room with a comfortable 21-point lead.

Williams Bay seniors Aiden Hoover and Henry Mannelli opened the second half with two straight layups before Foster converted on two consecutive 3-pointers to push the lead to 23 at 44-21.

Big Foot stretched their lead to 56-29 before Randall connected on bac-to-back 3-pointers to make it 56-35 with just over six minutes remaining. The Bulldogs outscored Big Foot 6-5 in those final minutes of the game with a pair of buckets by Mannelli and junior Ian McClenathan.

“I thought we had a hard time matching their physicality in the first half and it just kind of looked like we were surprised,” Cullian said referring to Big Foot’s play on the court. “In the second half I thought we matched up much better. We embraced the physicality, got great looks at the rim, got some more consistency from the free-throw line and the little things started to fall. But we just couldn’t dig ourselves out of the hole.”

Williams Bay outscored the Chiefs 24-22 in the second half, but Big Foot head coach Hunter Price was very pleased throughout the game by his team’s effort.

“I thought we played hard and I thought we played together,” he said. “There was a lot I liked out of it. It was a good weekend for us.”

Big Foot’s overall record improves to 9-8 on the season and holds a 6-5 record in the Rock Valley Conference. They will be back in conference play beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, against Whitewater.

Foster led all Big Foot scorers with 30. Foster, the all-time leading scorer in Big Foot High School basketball history, averages a double-double with 21.8 points-per-game and 10.5 rebounds per game, leading his team. Torrez had 10, junior Eli Gerdes had six and Penniman had five. Junior Steven Hollen and senior Alex Schmitz each had three, senior Ethan Connelly had two and junior Trent Peterson finished with one.

Randall led his team in scoring with 12. All of his points came from beyond the 3-point line, with three of the four coming in second half. Mannelli was not far behind with 10. Junior Ethan West had six while Hoover and junior Elian Valadez each had four. Junior Owen King, who leads his team in scoring with 13 points-per-game, finished with two. McClenathan also had two and junior Dominic Robbins had one.

Weekly basketball roundup

Monday, Jan. 24

Girls: Heritage Christian 47, Williams Bay 41.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Girls: Parkview 56, Williams Bay 35.

Girls: Jefferson 52, Big Foot 30.

Girls: Janesville Craig 67, Badger 41.

Boys: Williams Bay 59, Horicon 48.

Boys: Burlington 56, Badger 34.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Boys: Edgerton 58, Big Foot 52.

Friday, Jan. 28

Girls: Deerfield 57, Williams Bay 22 (4-14).

Girls: Edgerton 59, Big Foot 18 (5-13).

Girls: Burlington 50, Badger 48 (8-10).

Boys: (6-10) Badger 63, Delavan-Darien 60.

