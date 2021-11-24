Watch now: Big Foot boys basketball loses in home opener

Despite a scoring surge by the Big Foot Chiefs early in the second half to get within two points of the lead, the Oregon Panthers were able to pull away for an 84-64 win Tuesday night, Nov. 23, at Big Foot High School. This was the opening game of the 2021-2022 season for both teams.

Big Foot senior center Tyler Wilson won the opening tip and had it fall right into sophomore guard Hudson Torrez’s hands for the fast break layup for the first points of the game. Oregon’s Deaken Bush responded with a three-pointer on the other end to take a 3-2 lead. After a two-point make by Oregon’s Ryne Panzer to go up 5-2, Wilson used his height advantage at 6’5 down in the low post to get the contested layup to fall. Wilson wasn’t done as he was able to tie things up at 6-6 on Big Foot’s next offensive possession.

Down 9-6, Big Foot went on a brief 4-0 run to retake the lead of 10-9 after a basket by Wilson and a two-point make by junior forward Evan Penniman. Oregon responded with an 8-0 run of their own to take the lead, a lead that was held throughout the remainder of the game. Big Foot senior forward Gus Foster, who Big Foot’s head coach Hunter Price called one the best players in the state in the offseason, got his first two buckets in a row midway through the first half to get within two points of the lead, but Oregon remained hot from the field to close out the first half with an eight-point lead of 42-34.

Wilson assisted on a fast break for a layup to open the game, but this time, Wilson took a fast break of his own for an easy layup for the first points of the second half. Oregon quickly got the lead back up to 10 before Big Foot senior forward Alex Schmitz drained a three-pointer from the corner. That led to a 9-2 run by the Chiefs, six of the points coming on three-pointers by Schmitz to bring the Chiefs within two of the lead of 48-46.

Oregon kept shooting and shots kept falling in the second half. The Panthers outscored the Chiefs 42-30 in the second half to close out the game with a 20-point win.

“I thought we played hard for 90% of the game, but there was about 10% left out there that we need to come back and fix,” Price said. “That’s what we expected with the first game of the year with it being so early.”

Although they didn’t secure a win, Price was overall pretty happy with his team’s effort against a Division 1 opponent who went 7-7 a season ago and finished with a 3-1 record in the Badger-South Conference.

“A lot of guys stepped up and played really hard, so overall I’m pretty proud,” he said.

Foster led all Chiefs scorers with 23 points, matching his points-per-game average from a season ago. Wilson finished with 16 and Schmitz had 15 points. Penniman and Torrez each finished with four points, while junior Steven Hollen and senior Dyllon Pruessing each tallied one point from the free-throw line.

Oregon had 10 players finish with points. They also 11 three-pointers in the game to Big Foot’s seven. Bush led the Panthers with 29 points. Senior Ryne Panzer finished with 22 points, including 12 of those points coming from beyond the arc. Senior Brady Taylor had 10 and junior Billy Mccorkle had five. Junior Jack Rulseh and junior Casey Schoenecker had four, junior Evan Miles and Drew Kessnich had three. Jaxon Brockman and Bryce Kerns each had two.

Big Foot (0-1) will be back at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 against Evansville.

