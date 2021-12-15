Watch now: Big Foot boys basketball steps all over Jefferson

The Big Foot boys basketball team came out firing shooting the ball from start to finish in route to their lopsided 82-51 victory over Jefferson Tuesday night, Dec. 14, at Big Foot High School. Big Foot now moves to 5-1 on the season, 4-0 in the Rock Valley Conference.

After 6’5 senior Tyler Wilson won the opening tip for the Chiefs to begin the game, Big Foot was off and running. Senior Alex Schmitz got the first bucket for either team with a layup assisted by sophomore Hudson Torrez. Jefferson senior Braden McGraw quickly tied things up at 2-2, but from that point on it wasn’t much of a contest.

Big Foot senior Gus Foster responded with the next four points. McGraw did bring it back within one after a three-pointer on the other end, but Big Foot went on a 13-0 run to break the score wide open. Big Foot seemed like it was hitting every shot they took from the field and if they missed, someone was there for the rebound and put back. They finished the first half with 52 points, outscoring the Eagles 52-30 which is the most first half points they have scored all season by quite a large margin.

With the game well in-hand for Big Foot to begin the second half, it was smooth sailing the final 18 minutes. Their lead stretched all the way up to 40 points at one point after Foster banked in a three midway through the second half. Up 73-40 near the end of the game, Wilson got a steal and went on a fast break for a dunk in which erupted the Big Foot student section with cheers. With around one minute left to play, Big Foot senior Ethan Connelly got an and-one to fall and flexed his muscles in the opposing players face, riling up the crowd, resulting in a double technical.

But it was all smiles from the Big Foot bench as they earned the 31-point victory and sole possession of first place in the Rock Valley Conference.

“I think the boys have really bought in what we’re doing,” Big Foot head coach Hunter Price said. “They’re playing together like we’re all one big family and tonight’s game was really impressive.”

Price knows that a game where his team shoots that well and that efficiently from all areas of the floor won’t happen every game, but he also knows that his team is going to keep their foot on the gas to maintain the success throughout the season, something that they’re not exactly accustomed to.

“We just can’t let up,” he said. “We haven’t been in a place where we’re favored much as a school before, so we have to realize that teams are going to give us their best look every night.”

Wilson led Big Foot with 22 points while Foster finished with 21. Torrez had 12 points to along with several assists. Junior Evan Penniman was the fourth player in double figures with 10 points. Junior Eli Gerdes had eight, Alex Schmitz had five, Connelly had three and senior Carter Goose had one.

McGraw finished with 21 points, leading his team in scoring. Senior Michael Strausburg and junior Ethan Phillips each had six. Junior Tyler Butina and sophomore Aidan Kammer had four, while juniors Aaron Johnson and Brandon Tully each had three. Senior David Neitzel and junior David Ganser each finished with two.

Scores from around Walworth County:

Boys: Badger 55, Delavan-Darien 52.

Girls: Badger 66, Kenosha Temper 56.

Boys: Deerfield 78, Williams Bay 36

Girls: Albany 57, Big Foot 26.

