Watch now: Foster drains game-winner at the buzzer to capture a Big Foot regional championship, Williams Bay ends season with regional championship loss

Gus Foster has scored over 1,500 points in his four years as a Big Foot basketball player, making him far and away the all-time leading scorer in Big Foot High School basketball history. With Big Foot down by one to Martin Luther with 2.9 seconds left in the WIAA Division 3 Regional Championship game, Foster did what he does best: score. He drained a three-pointer at the buzzer over the Martin Luther defender to earn the 51-49 Regional Championship victory on Saturday night, March 5, at Big Foot High School.

Out of all the points Foster has accumulated in his career, given the circumstances with a regional championship on the line and with Big Foot giving up a sizable lead in the second half, this specific example takes the cake.

“This is number one and it’s not even close,” he said. “You take a thousand shots a day in the gym and you do it for moments like that.”

Williams Bay ended their season with a 76-54 loss against Kenosha St. Joseph in the WIAA Division 4 Regional Championship game on Saturday night, March 5, at Kenosha St. Joseph High School.

Martin Luther won the tip to open the game and followed it up with a corner three-point make by sophomore forward Michael Winter. Big Foot responded with back-to-back layups from sophomore guard Hudson Torrez and senior forward Tyler Wilson to take their first lead of the game. That lead stretched to 7-3 briefly after a three-pointer by senior forward Alex Schmitz coming off an assist from Foster. After a bucket by Martin Luther junior Demarius Shakur, Foster hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to go up 10-5 before Martin Luther head coach Paul Wollsheim called a timeout with 13:25 left in the first.

Martin Luther freshman guard Perry Doris connected on a pair of free-throws after the timeout. On the ensuing possession for Big Foot, Torrez found Wilson down low in the post for a layup.

Shakur got the Spartans back within two with just under 12 minutes left in the half before Big Foot exploded for a 7-0 run that began with a three-pointer from junior Eli Gerdes and ended with a drive and converted contested layup from Foster to take their largest lead of the game at 19-10.

Martin Luther followed Big Foot’s scoring run with a 6-2 run of their own with back-to-back three-pointers from Doris and junior guard Jalen Haynes. After a timeout was called by Big Foot head coach Hunter Price with just over six minutes left, Foster converted on a pair of free-throws. Doris hit his third three-pointer of the half on the Spartans next possession to bring them within four of the lead at 23-19. But Big Foot added five more points to their first half total with another three-pointer from Schmitz layup by junior forward Evan Penniman to give the Chiefs’ a seven point 28-21 advantage at the end of the first half.

Martin Luther outscored Big Foot 8-2 in the first four minutes of the second half to bring them within one of the lead at 30-29. Torrez got a steal and a fast break layup and assisted on another layup from Wilson to briefly put Big Foot back up five.

Haynes banked in a three-pointer off the glass stay within striking distance. 3-pointers continued to be a theme for both teams, with Big Foot totaling 11 and and Martin Luther with 10. This time, Penniman got in on the fun, draining two consecutive three-point shots from the corner to give the Chiefs an eight-point lead of 40-32 with 8:56 left in the game.

That lead suddenly was gone after back-to-back three-point makes from Shakur before Doris tied the game up at 40-40 with a mid-range jump shot with 6:24 left in the contest. This was the first tie all game.

Doris got a floater to fall to capture their first lead of 42-40 since their opening possession less than one minute into the game. After Foster tied things back up with mid-range jumper, Shakur banked in a contested layup. But Foster responded again to tie the game at 44-44 by draining both of his free-throws.

After Foster converted another pair of three-throws to put them back up two, Haynes put the Spartans back up one at 47-46 after he was fouled on the layup and converted the and-1 with 44.9 left.

Martin Luther rebounded the next miss by Big Foot, but Foster was there to get his hands on the ball resulting in a tie-up that went back in favor of Big Foot. On that possession, Foster hit a floater over a pair of Martin Luther defenders to take a one-point 48-47 lead with 13 seconds left.

Shakur dribbled into the lane on Martin Luther’s final possession and was fouled to much of the dismay of the packed gymnasium of Big Foot fans. The foul resulted in a one-and-one attempt at the free-throw line. He converted on both free-throws to give them a one-point lead with 2.9 seconds left.

But with Foster and the resilient Big Foot basketball team still on the court, who Price admitted nobody picked them to do anything in regionals, 2.9 seconds proved to be too much time to continue their magical season.

“I told the boys before the game that this group has earned everything they have gotten for them and that’s what makes this so special,” he said. “To be in the spot is incredible. I’m so happy for the boys.”

As for whether he was nervous on the final possession with the ball in Foster’s hands, it was never in doubt.

“The day before this game, I drew up a play in my office just in case we were down one with under five seconds left. It was sort of a premonition, I had a feeling,” Price said. “I knew what we were going to do and I knew he (Foster) was going to make it. It was an awesome shot.”

Big Foot (17-10) will move on to play in the WIAA Sectionals beginning Thursday, March 10 through Saturday, March 12.

Foster had 20 points to lead his team. Penniman and Schmitz each had eight while Wilson and Torrez both had six. Gerdes finished with three.

Shakur had 15 and Doris had 10. Haynes added nine, with eight points coming from senior forward Leonard McClain. Freshman Alex (AJ) Thomas had four and Winter just had the one three-pointer to begin the game.

