Watch now: Maloney hits jumper, but Badger lose in final regular season game against Wilmot

It was a slow start offensively for the Lake Geneva Badgers boys basketball team while Wilmot took control early and never looked back in their 75-36 victory over Badger in the final Southern Lakes Conference game of the regular season on Thursday night, Feb. 24, at Badger High School.

Wilmot outscored their points-per-game average by 25 and earned their fourth win of the season.

“Wilmot beat us outright. They came out and worked harder than us,” Badger head coach John Witte said. “We didn’t come out ready to play and they did. Hats off to them.”

The Badgers overall record moves to 7-17 with a regional home game upcoming on Tuesday, March 1, against Milwaukee Reagan beginning at 7 p.m.

In a previous meeting between the non-conference teams back on Jan. 17, the Badgers dominated the game from start to finish against Milwaukee Reagan (Milwaukee City-Blue), winning 80-43. Badger senior guard Ty McGreevy led all scorers in that game with 33 points while also surpassing the milestone of scoring 1,000 points in his career.

Wilmot junior Cooper Zimmerman began the scoring trend for the Panthers with a layup just over a minute into the game for the first two points for either team. Badger senior guard Max Zukowski got a steal and a layup to fall on the other end to tie things up at 2-2. Another senior for Badger, forward Nathan Buntrock used his 6’7 ft. frame in the post to get a layup to go and take their only lead of the game of 4-2. Zimmerman responded with a three-point make on their next possession, the first of 12 in the game.

Wilmot senior Jackson Ticha got the next five points for his team before Badger senior Kaleb Maloney cashed in a floater in the lane for two-points to briefly keep them within four.

After a made free-throw by Zimmerman, Wilmot freshman Christian Irslinger got a three-pointer to go followed by a layup by Wilmot junior Anthony Corona to increase their lead to 10 with just over six minutes left to play in the first half.

Following a timeout by Badger, Wilmot scored the next four points before Buntrock found junior guard Bradley Lyon on a back-cut to the basket for the easy deuce and converted and-1 after being fouled on the shot.

In the final four minutes of the half, up 22-11, Wilmot went on a 15-9 run to close out the first half with 18-point lead of 37-19. McGreevy, who leads his team with 17.9 points-per-game, had six points in the first half coming on back-to-back three-point makes in the final seconds of the first.

Wilmot continued firing on all cylinders in the second half, hitting eight of their 12 three-pointers in the second including one bank shot from three by Zimmerman and one that took a friendly roll on the rim before through the net from Corona.

Wilmot went on a 25-9 run in the first eight minutes of the second half stretching their lead to 66-28. Foul trouble also became a detriment for the Badgers with Zukowski and Lyon both fouling out of the game with over five minutes to play. With the game well in-hand for the Panthers, some non-starters got some playing time for Badger in the final few minutes and junior guard Crete Slattery took advantage with a mid-range jumper before the buzzer sounded to get the final points of the game for either team.

Zimmerman led all Panthers scorers with 26 points. Corona finished with 17 and Ticha had 12. Sophomore Kade Frisby had eight, Irslinger had six, senior Will Kunz had five and junior Jake Christensen had one point.

Maloney led the Badgers with 10 points. McGreevy and Lyon both had eight with Buntrock following behind with six. Zukowski and Slattery each had two.

Other games

Thursday, Feb. 24

Boys: Big Foot 70, Clinton 51.

Big Foot closes out the regular season with an overall record of 14-10. Fourteen wins is the most in Big Foot boys basketball history. The Chiefs will take on 6-18 Racine Lutheran out of the Metro Classic Conference in a regional game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at Big Foot High School.

