Watch now: McGreevy surpasses 1,000 points in career, Badger dominates in win over Milwaukee Reagan

Badger boys basketball senior guard Ty McGreevy only needed seven points prior to the game to reach 1,000 total points scored in his four-year basketball career at Badger. Fortunately for McGreevy and his team, he made quick work of the milestone. He scored the first seven points for his team, totaling 22 points in the first half and 33 points in the game in Badger’s blowout win over Milwaukee Reagan by a final score of 80-43 on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Badger High School.

McGreevy drained five three-pointers in the game, with his most significant coming with 15:11 remaining in the first half at the top of the key securing the milestone of 1,000 points in his high school career.

“This is a great accomplishment. I spend a lot of hours in the gym and to get this milestone is awesome,” McGreevy said. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates.”

Badger head coach John Witte called it a privilege to have the opportunity to be able to coach McGreevy all four years.

“He’s a great kid and a humble kid,” he said. “He’s the kind of kid who’s shooting 500 shots after practice. I have to make sure I have coaches sitting here supervising him so he doesn’t get kicked out of the gym. That’s why he can score like he does. Him and I have a unique relationship because we have been together for a long period of time and I’m happy he hit this milestone”

Once McGreevy scored his 1,000th point and put his team up 7-3, after a brief pause in the action to acknowledge the accomplishment, he went right back on the court and drained his second consecutive three-point shot from the corner to go up 10-3. After a made basket by Milwaukee Reagan sophomore guard Harleem Trammell, McGreevy added his 12th straight point on a fade away mid-range jump shot.

Badger senior forward Nathan Buntrock made one of two free-throws to get on the board before McGreevy hit his third three-pointer of the half with 9:30 left in the first.

Up 16-6, Badger senior guard Max Zukowski swished a three-pointer from the top of the key followed by a backdoor cut pass by Zukowski to find McGreevy for the easy two-point layup. On the next offensive possession, McGreevy continued his onslaught offensively, draining his fourth three-pointer of the half to go up 24-8.

Milwaukee Reagan junior guard Jordan Gee hit a three followed by a two-point make before Badger took the final five minutes of the first half and closed it out on a 20-8 run to head into the locker room with a comfortable 44-21 advantage.

McGreevy picked up right where he left off in the first, getting a layup to fall on Badger’s opening possession. Badger senior guard Kaleb Maloney added to the hot streak from three-point range, nailing a three-point shot from downtown to go up 49-21. Milwaukee Reagan got the next three shots to fall, briefly going on a 6-0 run before Maloney halted that with a two-point shot forcing Milwaukee Reagan head coach Luke Benish to call a timeout with 14:53 left in the game.

Coming out of the timeout, up 26, Badger continued to pour it on. Buntrock got a layup to go before McGreevy hit a two-pointer after getting his own rebound. McGreevy got another two to go after securing another rebound off an air ball on the next possession.

Badger junior Dylan Cataldo got in on the fun from beyond the three-point line, hitting a corner three-point shot to go up 62-29. With the score being so lopsided at that point, it was almost time to take the starters out of the game, but not before McGreevy had a couple more tricks up his sleeve. He got one more layup to go for his 30th point of the game before capping it off with his fifth pull-up three-point make of the game from the top of the key. He exited the game with a little over 10 minutes still to play.

In the final 10 minutes, Milwaukee Reagan actually outscored Badger 14-13, but it was not nearly enough with Badger capturing the 37-point victory and snapping a six-game losing streak.

“We worked hard and we won it as a team,” Witte said. “I think defensively we played phenomenal and it was 100% effort. “It also helps that we shot the ball really well.”

This was a night to remember for McGreevy, he admits that, but it has never been about individual accolades, it’s about his team and he’s confident in where the team is headed.

“We were on a six-game losing streak coming into the game and it was nice to turn that around now that we’re in the midway point of the season,” he said. “I believe this is where we’re going to turn it around.”

Badger drained 11 three-pointers in the game and shot 77% from the free-throw line on nine attempts.

To go along with McGreevy’s 33-point night, Maloney had 14, Cataldo had eight, six of which came by way of the three-point shot, Buntrock had seven and Zakowski had six. Badger junior guard Bradley Lyon had four, junior Buddy Teale and Cade Scheideman each had three, while senior John Schneider had two and senior Hiro Yaginuma had one.

Trammell led all Huskies scorers with 14. Gee was not far behind with 11. Junior guard Jaden Starks had eight and senior Tyler Salinas had four. Three players each finished with two points.

Scorers from around Walworth County

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Boys: Bug Foot 78, Clinton 36.

