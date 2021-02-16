 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Season comes to an end for Big Foot and Badger boys basketball
Badger and Big Foot's boys basketball teams both lost their first-round playoff matchups tonight, ending their seasons. 

Big Foot traveled to Beloit to face Rock Valley Conference rival Beloit Turner, and the fourth-seeded Trojans beat the fifth-seeded Chiefs 69-55 in a game that was closer than the final 14-point margin suggests. 

The sixth-seeded Badgers held a late lead over three-seed Waukesha South, but the Waukesha squad came back on their home court to knock off the Badgers 60-50.

Williams Bay received a bye, and will begin their playoff run at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Heritage Christian.

Below, watch the opening minutes of the second half of Big Foot's game against Beloit Turner.

