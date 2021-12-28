Watch now: Video of Williams Bay's King draining a 3 in Monday game, but Bulldogs still end game in defeat

Despite the Bulldogs coming within four points of the lead midway through the second half, Heritage Christian was able to pull away for a 75-59 non-conference victory over Williams Bay on Monday night, Dec. 27, at Williams Bay High School.

Heritage Christian opened the scoring with back-to-back layups by junior guard Luke Kloss and junior forward Jaylen Johnson to begin the game. But Williams Bay quickly battled back with a three-point make by senior Henry Mannelli followed by a steal and fast break layup by junior Elian Valadez to take their first lead of the game of 5-4. That lead was stretched by two when junior Ethan West got another layup to fall.

Heritage Christian senior guard Rickey Roach drained a corner three-point shot on the other end to tie things up at 7-7. Later in the half, with Heritage Christian up 15-12, Bulldog junior Kelton Randall swished a three-pointer from the corner to tie things back up at 15-15. That was the first of four successful three-pointers from Randall on the night.

All tied up at 15 apiece, the Patriots retook the lead and never gave it back beginning with a 7-0 run. Heritage Christian got their lead to as much as 13 in the first half, but two more late three-point makes by Randall and one from junior Owen King kept them with nine at the half with the Patriots leading 41-32.

Early on the second half, Heritage Christian looked to finally be putting the game away for the first time all game going on an 8-4 run once again giving them a 13-point lead. But King started a 7-0 run of his own for the Bulldogs that began with two made free-throws, a layup and a three-pointer. King continued his scoring hot streak to get them within four midway through the second half after hitting a pair of free throws to bring the score to 51-47.

Shortly after those free-throws by King, Heritage Christian was finally able to pull away from the Bulldogs, closing out the game on a 24-12 run in the final eight minutes to give them a 16-point victory.

While the score may have seemed lopsided on the scoreboard, Williams Bay head coach Shane Cullian didn’t feel that was indicative of his team’s performance.

“Don’t let the scoreboard deceive you. For the majority of that game, we competed and went back and forth,” he said. “It’s what makes basketball fun when you’re taking the adversity that is being presented to you and you’re meeting that.”

The three-pointers, the defense and effort by his team proved a lot for Cullian and even though it ends up in the loss column, it was as much a moral victory as any.

“When you’re slicing and dicing through the press and getting opportunities to score, that made it a fun basketball game,” he said. “It didn’t turn out our way, but we came to compete and we did. I’m really proud of the way they played.”

King led all Bulldogs scorers with 20 points including shooting 100% from the free-throw line on eight shot attempts. Randall finished with 14, with three of his four three-point makes coming in the first half. Mannelli was also in double figures with 10 points. Valadez had six, junior Dominic Robbins had five while juniors Ethan West and Ian McClenathan each added two.

Sophomore guard Alex Trotter finished with 19 points for the Patriots. Roach had 13, sophomore guard Michael Bowen had 11 and freshman Timothy Schmitz had 10. Sophomore forward Desmond Jones had nine and junior Jaylen Johnson added eight. Sophomore guard Josiah Johnson had three and senior forward Ryan Ganiere had a total of two.

Williams Bay (3-4) will be back on the court for an away matchup against Madison Country Day beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Madison Country Day High School.

