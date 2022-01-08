Watch now: William’s Bay pulls the upset over Johnson Creek on a buzzer beating 3 from King

A successful fade away, buzzer-beating, three-point shot by junior Owen King put Williams Bay over the top with a 72-69 upset victory over in-conference rival Johnson Creek Friday night, Jan. 7, at Williams Bay High School.

Johnson Creek was 4-0 in and sitting tied for first in the Trailways-South Conference prior to Friday night’s game.

Johnson Creek senior Logan Sullivan got the first four points of the game for either team. Williams Bay senior Henry Mannelli quickly responded using his 6’5 frame down low in the post to get a pair of contested layups to fall, tying the game up early at 4-4. Mannelli finished with 17 points in the first half.

Johnson Creek got out to a 9-4 advantage before the Bulldogs went on a 14-0 scoring run capped off by an assist from King to junior Elian Valadez for the fast break layup to go ahead 18-9.

The Blue Jays battled back midway through the first half to get within one point of the Bulldogs lead. The Bulldogs held a 27-26 lead before they went on another scoring run, this time a 6-0 run before Johnson Creek followed up with a run of their own. The Blue Jays closed out the final three-minutes of the half on a 11-10 run that included a final seconds mid-range jumper from Blue Jays senior Levi Berres to tie the game up at 35-35 at the end of the first half.

Valadez opened the first possession for Williams Bay in the second half with a three-pointer from the top of the key to quickly retake the lead. However, that lead was short lived as Johnson Creek’s Sullivan and senior Austin Anton-Pernat hit a pair of buckets to go up 39-38. King was successful on one of two free-throws to tie things back up at 39 apiece.

The game went back and forth for the next few possessions, with brief leads being held by both teams as well as a pair of ties.

Johnson Creek eventually got out to a 10-point lead midway through the second half with a chance to pull away. But that was not in the cards for Williams Bay. Mannelli got things started with another layup to bring the lead down to eight. That was followed up a by a steal and score by senior Aiden Hoover and another layup by King to bring the Bulldogs within four of the lead.

Mannelli hit one of two free-throws with 7:16 remaining to bring the score to 56-53. Anton-Pernat got another basket to put the Bulldogs back up five points before Williams Bay junior Dominic Robbins drained a three-pointer from the corner followed by another basket from Mannelli to tie the game at 58-58 with 5:26 left in the game.

Johnson Creek increased their lead to four with a basket by sophomore Ian Held before Williams Bay Head coach Shane Cullian called a timeout with a 3:01 left to get his players back on track.

The opening possession after the timeout resulted in a basket by Mannelli to get the Bulldogs back within two. Anton-Pernat got the Blue Jays lead back up to four on a pair of free-throws with under a minute to play.

King ran down the court and converted on a contested layup to get them back within two. That Blue Jays lead was stretched to three when senior Isaac Hartz converted one of two free-throws at the line. With under 10 seconds to play, down three, Robbins hit another clutch corner three-point shot to tie the game at 69-69. The Bulldogs stole the ball on Johnson Creek’s next possession to allow for Cullian to call his final timeout with 3.3 seconds left and set up a play.

On the ensuing possession for Williams Bay, several passes looking for the open man were exchanged by the Bulldogs offense before the ball found King for the fade-away three-point shot from the top of the key as time expired.

Pandemonium ensued with King’s teammates and the Williams Bay student section rushing towards him to celebrate.

“That was a team win,” Cullian said. “Everyone is going to remember the last shot, but the groundwork that went into that, the consistency, the hustle and intensity, that was a team win from start to finish. That was 12 rounds in the Octagon.”

This moves Williams Bay’s overall record to 5-4 on the season and 3-1 in the conference. They’re 2-0 so far in the new year after Madison Country Day back on Tuesday, Jan. 4, by a final score of 65-29.

“We came out on top, we’re very fortunate for that,” he said. “Hats off to Johnson Creek. That was one heck of a game.”

Mannelli led all Bulldogs scorers with 25 points. King, who had the most important shot the night, finished with 15. Valadez had 12, junior Kelton Randall had 10 and Robbins finished with six. Hoover and junior Ethan West each had two.

The Blue Jays have five players reach double-digits in points. Anton-Pernat had 19, Sullivan had 16, Hartz finished with 12 while Berres and sophomore Dylan Bredlow each had 11.

Scores from around Walworth County:

Thursday, Jan. 7

Girls: McFarland 46, Big Foot 26.

Friday, Jan. 8

Boys: Waterford 63, Badger 51.

Boys: East Troy 64, Big Foot 42.

Girls: Badger 53, East Troy 42.

