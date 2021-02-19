 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Williams Bay advances in playoffs with 72-57 win
Watch Now: Williams Bay advances in playoffs with 72-57 win

Venteicher

Williams Bay senior Ben Venteicher collects himself before making a move in the Bulldogs' 72-57 playoff win on Feb. 19.

 Andrew Tucker

Williams Bay's boys basketball team won its first playoff game tonight, defeating Heritage Christian 72-57. 

The second-seeded Dogs built up a seven-point lead over the three-seed Patriots by halftime, 31-24, then ran away with the win in the second half as they stretched the deficit as high as 21 points before settling down to a 15-point victory. 

Senior forward Ben Venteicher was Williams Bay's leading scorer with 26 points, senior guard Jaden Randall scored 16 and senior guard Charlie Schultz added 15.

With the victory, the Bulldogs advance to the regional finals, traveling to Wind Point on Saturday to face off against top-seeded Prairie School Hawks in a 7 p.m. tip off. 

Watch the opening minutes of Williams Bay's Friday night win below. 

