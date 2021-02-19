Watch Now: Williams Bay advances in playoffs with 72-57 win

Williams Bay's boys basketball team won its first playoff game tonight, defeating Heritage Christian 72-57.
The second-seeded Dogs built up a seven-point lead over the three-seed Patriots by halftime, 31-24, then ran away with the win in the second half as they stretched the deficit as high as 21 points before settling down to a 15-point victory.
Senior forward Ben Venteicher was Williams Bay's leading scorer with 26 points, senior guard Jaden Randall scored 16 and senior guard Charlie Schultz added 15.
With the victory, the Bulldogs advance to the regional finals, traveling to Wind Point on Saturday to face off against top-seeded Prairie School Hawks in a 7 p.m. tip off.
Watch the opening minutes of Williams Bay's Friday night win below.