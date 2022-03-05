Watch now: Williams Bay and Big Foot boys basketball advance to regional championship games, Badger season ends with loss

The Williams Bay and Big Foot boys basketball teams both won their semifinal regional semifinal games Friday night, March 4, to advance and keep their seasons alive. Big Foot defeated Lakeside Lutheran 72-47. The Badger boys basketball season ended with an overall record of 8-18 after suffering a 70-44 loss to Waukesha South.

Big Foot will host Martin Luther (10-16) out of the Metro Classic Conference for the Division 3 Regional Championship beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Big Foot High School.

In the month of March, for those who follow college basketball, they call this month “March Madness” referring to the NCAA College Basketball Tournament. It’s safe to say that the “March Madness” enthusiasm and heated fans trickled down to the small St. Anthony gymnasium in Milwaukee Friday night, March 4.

A raucous crowd filled the compact arena with the Salam faithful making their presence known from the bleachers to cheer on their 19-3 and first place Salam Stars out of the Lake City Conference. Williams Bay, the underdogs, with far less of a contingency of fans in the bleachers, didn’t let the noise and the Salam home crowd advantage get to them, pulling off the 94-86 upset.

“I have never played in an environment like that,” Williams Bay Shane Cullian said. “I could not be more proud of the way our guys responded.”

Williams Bay will take on Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (20-5) from the Metro Classic Conference for the Division 4 Regional Championship on Saturday, March 5, at Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy beginning at 7 p.m.

Williams Bay senior Aiden Hoover opened the scoring with a corner three-point make less than a minute into the game. Salam responded with back-to-back buckets by senior forward Malek Tubaishat and guard Haseeb Hussaini which gave them a brief 5-3 advantage. Williams Bay senior Colin Kuiper hit a three-pointer at the other end to quickly give the Bulldogs the lead back. Salam sophomore forward Ahmad Badwan got a steal and a fast break layup to go before a corner three-point make from Hussaini to give them a four-point lead of 10-6.

Williams Bay quickly tied the game up at 10-10 with a converted and-1 by senior Henry Mannelli and a layup by junior Owen King.

After another bucket by Tubaishat to give the Stars a two-point lead, all the momentum swayed toward the Bulldogs. Williams Bay went on an 8-0 run that began with a three-pointer from the top of the key by Mannelli. Badawan halted the run by the Bulldogs with a layup to bring the score 18-14.

Salam got back within three-points at 23-20, but Williams Bay raised their previous 8-0 run with a much larger 31-14 scoring run in the final 10 minutes of the first half to give them a 19-point lead of 53-34 heading into the halftime.

Tubaishat took over for the Stars in the second half, scoring 21 of 25 points and almost single handedly getting his team back in the game. Salam began the half on a 6-0 run causing Cullian to call a timeout with 16:41 remaining.

Coming out of the timeout, Mannelli converted on a layup before Tubaishat went on to score the next four points for his team, three by way of a three-point make and connecting on one of two free throws to get the Stars within 13 points of the Bulldogs 57-44 lead. A free-throw made by Badawan and layup by sophomore forward Ismail Bektesi to them within 10 points of the lead with just under 15 minutes left in the game.

Later in the half, Tubaishat got the Stars back within four at 58-54 with a three-pointer from the top of the key. However, that three-pointer was followed up by two technical fouls by Salam, which put King at the free-throw line where he made three-of-four to go up 61-54.

Badawan got a layup to fall on the other end on the very next possession. Following the basket, more technical fouls were called on Salam, three of them. A player from the bench as well as head coach Abdullah Badawan began arguing with the referees causing both to be ejected from of the game. King shot all six free-throws from the charity strip following the technical fouls in which he made all six to push their back lead back to double digits at 67-56.

Despite not having their head coach and one less player on the sideline, Salam continued to crawl back with the cheers getting louder and louder, or so it seemed.

With the Bulldogs up 77-70, Salam went on a 7-0 run over the next two minutes that was capped off by a steal and layup by senior guard Mohamed Sarsour to tie the game at 77-77 with under five minutes to play.

King broke the tie for the Bulldogs with a layup on their next offensive possession. Kuiper followed that layup with a corner three-point make to bring their lead back up to five at 82-77. Hussaini and Kuiper went back and forth on three pointers the next few possessions. Hussaini hit one, Kuiper drained his third of the game before Hussaini once again drained one of two more in under a minute to keep them within two at 85-83.

King dribbled the ball up the court on the next possession for the Bulldogs, eying his defenders and taking it to the hoop for the contested layup attempt in which he was fouled. He hit one of two free-throws. Senior Aiden Hoover got a fast break layup to go coming off an assist by junior Elian Valadez. Mannelli drove his 6’5 frame into the lane for another layup to go up 90-83 with just over a minute to play.

The Bulldogs and Stars each scored four points in the final minute with the last bucket coming on a layup from King to close out the regional game with an eight-point victory.

“We got punched in the mouth multiple times in the second half,” Cullian said. “Our shooting went a little cold, (Tubaishat) heated up for them and we responded the right way down the stretch. We kept our heads together during the technical fouls, we were mellow and we were awesome. That’s the way we wanted to play.” Three words: Survive and advance.”

