Watch now: Williams Bay boys and girls sweep Juda Saturday afternoon

The Williams Bay girls basketball team held the Juda offense in check with a 34-17 win followed up with a 55-38 victory over Juda for the Williams Bay boys team Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, at Williams Bay High School.

It was a quick turnaround for the girls team having played the night before in which they earned their first win of the season by a final score of 39-23 against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose. But back-to-back games didn’t seem to have any adverse effects on the Bulldogs, especially on the defensive end throughout the first half holding Juda to just three points.

Williams Bay senior Vinny Robbins go things going for the Bulldogs offense with a short-range jumper to get the first points on the board for either team. Senior Emily Gauger followed up Robbins’s short-range jump shot with a long-range three-pointer to take a 5-0 advantage. Juda sophomore Lavinia Rufer got a layup to fall to get the Panthers on the board.

From there, Williams Bay went on a 12-1 scoring run to close out the half, 10 of those points coming from Robbins, to hold a 17-3 lead heading into the second half.

Robbins finished with 13 points in the game, which led her team. She opened the second half with a layup after neither team scored for over three minutes into the half. On the next possession, junior Margaret Robbins got a bucket to fall to go up 21-3. Once Juda finally scored their first points of the half with just over 10 minutes to go in the game, the Panthers began a run of their own. The Panthers scored 10 unanswered points to suddenly bring the Bulldogs lead down to eight with 6:16 left to go.

Following a timeout called by Williams Bay girls basketball coach Mike Dowden after that 10-0 run by the Panthers, the Bulldogs responded nine with straight points before Ruffer once again found the basket for a layup. Up 32-17 with less than a minute to play, junior Morgan Bronson beat the buzzer for a last second layup to earn the 17-point victory and their second win in a row after starting the season 0-4.

“We’ve just really tried to focus in on trying to play better defensively and trying to play better as a team,” Dowden said. “I think in both regards we did a good job. We played much better defensively and we moved the ball around really well.”

Dowden still wants to see improvement on offense and he’s confident that will happen.

“I wouldn’t even say we shot the ball well,” he said. I told the team in the locker room to imagine once we do start shooting the ball well to go along with our defense.”

The girls will be back on their home court Thursday, Dec. 16, against Madison Country Day beginning at 7 p.m. for an in-conference showdown. But with two wins in a row and four days off between games to regroup, Dowden’s liking the direction of the team the past two games.

“It was a good game, a good team win, so that’s always more fun than losing,” he said. “

Junior Margaret Higgins and Bronson each had six points. Sophomore AnnMarie Cates had four, freshman Lacey Silverman had three and sophomore Macey McClenathan finished with two points.

Juda senior Katie Nussbaum led her team in points with five. Rufer had four, freshman Alexis Metz and senior Jerzie Lerch each had three and sophomore Briley Swedlund had two.

The second game for Williams Bay basketball included the boys team who came out firing from the opening tip. Senior Collin Kuiper opened the scoring with a three-pointer from the corner. Senior Henry Mannelli, who stands 6’5, used his size down low in the paint to score the next four points. Junior Dominic Robbins got the next five points before junior Owen King capped the 14-0 run to open the game with a steal and a fast break layup before Juda head coach Aaron Duecker called a timeout.

Senior Aaron Makos got the first bucket to fall for Juda with just under 13 minutes to play in the first half. The Panthers did get within 10 late in the first half, but the halftime lead expanded back to 12 at 31-19 as Williams Bay continued to stay hot from the field capped off by a three-pointer by junior Owen King to end the first.

Juda senior Ward Steinmann drove into the lane on their opening possession of the second half for a layup that was converted to an and-one. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, with their lead under double digits for the first time since early in the game, shots kept falling. Williams Bay senior Aidan Hoover got himself on the board with an early two-pointer in the half. King drained a three-pointer on the very next possession. After another two-point make by Makos, Williams Bay juniors Elian Valdez and Tyler McKean each got a layup to go.

Foul trouble was an issue throughout the game for Williams Bay with some starters having to sit for quite a few minutes in each half. Despite that, in total, the Bulldogs outscored Juda 24-19 in the second half, sealing the 17-point victory and their third win of the season.

“I think at times you could see our frustration boiling over on the court, but I think our seniors responded well to adversity in the second half, especially with foul trouble and when our decision making wasn’t the best” Williams Bay boys head coach Shane Cullian said, “I think down the stretch the number of guys that took a charge a showed toughness in other ways than scoring points really manifested itself.”

Mannelli led all Bulldogs scorers with 13 points. King was not far behind with 12. Hoover had nine, Valdez had eight, McKean had seven and Kuiper finished with six. 18 of their 55 points came from beyond the three-point line.

Makos led Juda with 14 points. Steinmann finished with 10 and senior Mason Kammerer had nine. Senior Preston Flynn had three and freshman Eric Woodward finished with two.

Williams Bay (3-2) will look for their third win in a row against Deerfield beginning at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Deerfield High School.

Scores from around Walworth County:

Thursday, Dec. 9:

Boys: Big Foot (4-1) 77, Whitewater 58.

Friday, Dec. 10:

Girls: Broadhead 55, Big Foot (3-4) 23.

Boys: Burlington 54, Badger (2-3) 36.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Girls: Badger (4-1) 44, Delavan-Darien 38.

