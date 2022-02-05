Watch now: Williams Bay boys basketball hangs tough in loss to 1st place Deerfield

Deerfield got an early lead right out of the opening tip and never looked back, defeating the Williams Bay Bulldogs 68-45 in the Trailways-South Conference matchup on Friday night, Feb. 4, at Williams Bay High School.

Deerfield’s overall record improves to 14-5 and 9-0 in the conference, sitting in first place and a three-game lead over Williams Bay and Johnson Creek who are tied for second with six games remaining on the 2021-2022 regular season schedule. Williams Bay’s overall record falls to 9-8 with a 5-2 record in the conference.

“You got to tip your cap to Deerfield,” Williams Bay head coach Shane Cullian said. “They’re one heck of a basketball team, one heck of a program and they’re the flagship right now.”

Deerfield opened the game with seven straight points before Williams Bay senior guard Aiden Hoover converted a 3-point attempt with 12:45 seconds left in the first half. The Demons responded with back-to-back layups by sophomore Martin Kimmel followed by a nice pump fake by Williams Bay junior Elian Valadez below the basket to get the Deerfield defender to bid on it for an easy layup.

On the ensuing possession for Deerfield, they had their shot blocked on the by Williams Bay 6’5 senior Henry Mannelli who then took it down the floor and got a layup to fall to bring them within four of the lead at 11-7. Deerfield head coach Nick Krull called a timeout after the Bulldogs brief 4-0 run with 11:14 left in the half.

Coming out of the timeout, Deerfield went on a 11-0 run to make it 22-7 resulting in a timeout called by the Williams Bay bench.

Hoover connected on his second 3-pointer of the half following the timeout for the Bulldogs. They would add three more points the rest of the half, one on a free-throw by Mannelli and backdoor cut to the basket for a layup by junior guard Dominic Robbins on an assist by fellow guard Owen King. The Bulldogs headed into the locker room down 16 at 29-13.

Deerfield junior Cal Fisher, who led his team in points with 22, began the second half on a 7-2 run of his own. But runs continued for the Demons. After a fast break layup by Valadez after a turnover, Deerfield scored on three consecutive baskets to bring their lead to 44-17 with just under 12 minutes to go.

But in those final 12 minutes for the Bulldogs, despite being down by double digits most of the game, outscored Deerfield 28-24. It didn’t ultimately make a dent on the scoreboard as the buzzer sounded at the end of the game in their 23-point loss, but Cullian was impressed by his team.

“Outside of a couple first half mental errors, we played pretty much even,” he said. “Never have I ever seen a bunch of guys more resolved. Our team showed their backbone tonight and they played well. I’m very proud of their completive nature.”

Behind Fisher’s 22-point night, senior Dayton Lasack had 12 and junior Ben Sigurslid had nine. Junior Tommy Lees had six, junior Kalob Kimmel with five and Martin Kimmel totaling four. A total of Deerfield players finished with two points each.

Hoover led the Bulldogs in points with 11, junior Kelton Randall finished with 10 and Robbins had eight, both of who matched Hoover’s 3-point makes in the game with two. Valadez finished with six while Mannelli and King both added five.

Williams Bay’s next game will be against 3-13 Dodgeland at Dodgeland High School beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Weekly from around Walworth County

Monday, Jan. 31

Boys: Turner 70, Badger 65.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Boys: Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35.

Girls: Badger 39, Delavan-Darien 23.

Girls: Turner 60, Williams Bay 32.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Girls: Williams Bay 58, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 51.

Girls: Broadhead 55, Big Foot 9.

Friday, Feb. 4

Boys: Big Foot 58, Jefferson 51.

Boys: Union Grove 42, Badger 38.

Girls: Union Grove 91, Badger 23.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.