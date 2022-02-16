Watch now: Williams Bay closes out final home game with a blowout win over Madison Country Day

Shots were falling from all over the court for the Williams Bay Bulldogs boys basketball team on senior night, including 16 three-pointers, in their 81-58 blowout of Trailways-South Conference foe Madison Country Day on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Williams Bay High School.

Williams Bay seniors Aiden Hoover, Henry Mannelli, Ethan Keller and Collin Kuiper were honored prior to the game.

“It was pretty evident seeing their (seniors) emotions and you can tell it means a lot to them,” Williams Bay head coach Shane Cullian said. “There’s nothing that compares to putting on this jersey and the time that you spend in the gym over the last three or four years.”

Since it was senior night, it was only fitting that Mannelli opened the scoring for the Bulldogs to begin the game on a free-throw. Madison Country Day senior Lachlan Canavan got a layup to go following Mannelli’s converted one of two free-throws to take an early 4-1 lead. Ethan West, however, drained a three-point shot from the corner to tie things up at 4-4 with 14:32 left in the first. That first three-pointer by West led to an onslaught offensively the rest of the game for the Bulldogs.

Hoover connected on both free-throws on the next possession to take their first and only lead that they needed, resulting in an 11-0 run for Williams Bay to increase their lead to 15-4. That lead continued to stretch throughout the half, with a lot of help from junior Kelton Randall. Randall hit his first three-pointer to give his team a 23-12 advantage. His second one came a few possessions later. Up 30-19, Randall connected on back-to-back three-pointers from the same exact corner spot where his previous two from beyond the arc came from. Randall hit two more daggers in the half and six three-point makes in total to give him 18 points. The Bulldogs drained 10 three-pointers as a team in the first half, leading to a comfortable 49-24 lead heading into halftime.

Williams Bay stayed red hot shooting the ball from the beyond the arc and pretty much anywhere on the court in the second half. Hoover and Mannelli converted on two straight layups followed by a mid-range bank shot from Hoover before Madison Country Day senior Stephen Bosben hit a three-pointer to stop the run and get their first points of the second half down 55-27.

The first three-point make of the half came from Williams Bay junior Tyler McKean from the top of the key with just over 10 minutes to play. Later, McKean connected on back-to-back three-pointers with over seven minutes to play. Randall, who hadn’t made a bucket since the first half, once again found his shooting stroke from the beyond the arc, hitting his seventh three-pointer of the game to make it 71-46 with 6:35 left in the game.

The Prairie Hawks outscored the Bulldogs 12-11 in the final six minutes, but it barely put in a dent on the scoreboard.

With the first points of the game coming from a Williams Bay senior, Hoover, another senior, closed out the 81-point total for the Bulldogs with a corner three with just over four minutes left and ultimately coming away with a 23-point victory.

81 points is the most scored all season for Williams Bay.

“It was good to send our seniors out the right way and it was good to get a win,” Cullian said. “Stellar shooting helps with that.”

Randall led all Bulldog scorers with 23 points, 21 of those 23 coming from beyond the three-point line. Hoover had 13, McKean had 12 and Mannelli finished with nine. Kuiper and junior Elian Valadez each had five, junior Ethan West had three while fellow junior Dominic Robbins had two.

Madison Country Day senior Colin Young led his team with 20 points. Junior Charles Norland-Au had 14 and Bosben had 11. Junior Ashvin Raghaven had five and four Prairie Hawks finished with two points each.

Other scores

Monday, Feb. 14

Girls: McFarland 70, Big Foot 44.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Boys: Turner 60, Big Foot 45.

Girls: Waterford 47, Badger 28.

Boys: Wetosha Central 96, Badger 55.

