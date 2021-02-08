WATCH NOW: Williams Bay's Venteicher hits 1,000 career points

WILLIAMS BAY — Senior Ben Venteicher hit the 1,000 point milestone for the Williams Bay boys basketball team in an 85-37 win over Albany on Feb. 8. Check out a couple videos from the momentous game.
First, a rim-rattling alley-oop dunk by Venteicher from fellow four-year varsity teammate Jaden Randall to hit 999 points.
Next, watch as Venteicher hits a put-back off a rebound to surpass the 1,000 point milestone and earn a standing ovation from the hometown crowd.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
