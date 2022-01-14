Watch now: Wilson drains mid-range shot early, but Big Foot comes up just short in loss to Broadhead

An 8-0 run by the Big Foot boys basketball team in the final few minutes of the game made things close at the end, but Broadhead’s lead was just too much to overcome for the Chiefs, losing 55-50 in the Rock Valley Conference showdown Thursday night, Jan. 13, at Big Foot High School.

Big Foot senior forward Gus Foster was honored before the game by his coaches and fellow teammates after becoming the all-time leading scorer with 1,330 points in Big Foot basketball history in Monday’s, Jan. 10 game against Badger at Badger High School. He had 19 points in their 56-49 win against the Badgers.

Big Foot’s 6’5 senior Tyler Wilson won the opening tip for Big Foot and scored the first three points out of the gate for either team by way of a free-throw and a mid-range jumper. Broadhead didn’t score until roughly a little over two minutes into the game. But once they did, the Cardinals quickly went up 5-3 after a pair of made free-throws by senior Brady Malcow and a three-pointer by freshman Cullen Walker.

Foster got his first two points on the board on Big Foot’s next offensive possession followed by nifty passing to find the open Wilson for a corner mid-range jump shot. Malcow converted an and-1 on the other end to tie things back up before Foster added another basket. After a layup from the baseline by Big Foot junior Eli Gerdes to go by four, Broadhead head coach Tommy Meier called a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, Big Foot stretched their lead to as much as seven midway through the first before the Cardinals began to mount a comeback. Down 20-13, the Cardinals closed out the first half on a 23-6 run to hold a 36-26 advantage at halftime.

Broadhead widened their lead to 15, going up 45-30 early in the second half. Later in the half, however, Big Foot began to mount a comeback of their own. Down 49-37, Wilson got another mid-range jump shot to fall before Foster drained back-to-back three-point shots before converting on two free-throws to bring them within two of the lead at 49-47 with 2:36 remaining in the game.

Broadhead senior Owen Leifker got a steal on Big Foot’s on Big Foot’s next offensive possession and went on a fast break for the layup. That lead was brought up to six, 53-47, after two made free-throws by senior Gage Boegli with 1:04 left.

Foster added his third three-pointer just in the second half with around eight seconds left to decrease the deficit to four, but one more made free-throw by Leifker sealed the five-point victory for the Cardinals, who remain in first place and undefeated in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 7-0 and 9-3 overall. Big Foot’s overall record moves to 7-6 and 5-3 in the conference.

“We beat ourselves,” Big Foot head coach Hunter Price said. “We gave them easy shots, we missed easy shots. That’s one game we have to get and unfortunately we didn’t because we let it go.”

Foster led his team with 21 points and now holds the school record of 1,351 points scored after the game. Wilson had 11, sophomore Hudson Torrez and senior Alex Schmitz each had seven. Gerdes finished with four.

Leifker and Walker each tied for the lead in scoring for the Cardinals with 16 points. Malcow had 12 and senior Josiah Engen had seven. Junior Leon Saunders and junior Aidyn Vondra each had two points.

Scores from the week around Walworth County

Monday, Jan. 10

Boys: Big Foot 56, Badger 49.

Boys: Williams Bay 65, Faith Christian 59.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Girls: Waterford 54, Badger 43.

Girls: Kenosha Christian Life 46, Williams Bay 37.

Girls: Big Foot 42, Turner 37.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Boys: Williams Bay 52, Palmyra-Eagle 33.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.