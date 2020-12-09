Williams Bay basketball led by senior duo in 92-88 win

WILLIAMS BAY — The dynamic duo of the Williams Bay boys basketball team struck again on Dec. 8.

Seniors Ben Venteicher and Jaden Randall have been playing basketball together for Williams Bay for a while. They came off the bench as freshmen, and have been the team’s offensive centerpiece for the past two seasons.

They flexed their combined muscle on Dec. 8 when Venteicher scored 29 points and Randall added 27 in a 92-88 win over Trailways Conference rival Parkview.

Even though their final scoring totals were just two points apart, it was not an even distribution throughout the game for Venteicher and Randall. Randall scored 21 points in the first half while the center Venteicher notched 21 of his own in the second half.

The ability for one to dominate while the other struggled illustrated how potent a force the dyad is for the Bulldogs.

“We kind of just feed off each other,” Venteicher said. “It’s nice knowing if I’m struggling like I was in the first half there, Jaden can go out and be a bucket when we need it.”

“Same thing for you," Randall said. "I was having a rough second half, but knowing you were there every time was what made us win the game."