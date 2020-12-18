 Skip to main content
Williams Bay boys basketball cancels games due to coronavirus
Randall

Senior Jaden Randall sets up for a wide open three-pointer in Williams Bay's Dec. 8 win over Parkview, before the team was forced to cancel games.

 Andrew Tucker

Williams Bay's boys basketball team has cancelled its next five games over the course of two weeks due to a positive coronavirus case on the team, according to athletic director Mike Coolidge. 

Included in those five games are a pair of contests that were scheduled this weekend, a Friday night matchup against Janesville Parker and a Saturday afternoon rivalry game against Big Foot.

