Williams Bay boys basketball cancels games due to coronavirus

Williams Bay's boys basketball team has cancelled its next five games over the course of two weeks due to a positive coronavirus case on the team, according to athletic director Mike Coolidge.
Support Local Journalism
Included in those five games are a pair of contests that were scheduled this weekend, a Friday night matchup against Janesville Parker and a Saturday afternoon rivalry game against Big Foot.
Washington D.C. or Lake Geneva?
600 Campbell St.
305 Lookout Drive
A tribute to the Griswolds
A few big decorations
Lake lights
'I'm sorry, this is our family's first kidnapping'
View from the path
Light therapy
1119 Park Row
Lights everywhere
Back yard display
George Bootz
Welcome to the Shore Path
Overlook Drive
Shining bright
Cousin Eddie
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!