Williams Bay boys basketball loses in regional finals

WIND POINT — The season came to an end for the Williams Bay boys basketball team tonight, losing a 76-43 road game against The Prairie School in the regional finals.
The Bulldogs hung tough in the first half, trailing by just two points, 27-25, with 3:27 remaining until halftime before going into the break down 38-29. However, the Prairie Hawks pulled away in the second half en route to a 33-point win.
Seniors Ben Venteicher and Jaden Randall tied for the Bulldogs' team lead, scoring 10 points apiece.
Below, watch the opening minutes of the regional finals contest.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
