 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams Bay boys basketball loses in regional finals
alert top story

Williams Bay boys basketball loses in regional finals

{{featured_button_text}}
Randall

Williams Bay senior guard Jaden Randall, right, stares down Prairie School defender Malcolm Moses during the Bulldogs' Feb. 20 playoff matchup.

 Andrew Tucker

WIND POINT — The season came to an end for the Williams Bay boys basketball team tonight, losing a 76-43 road game against The Prairie School in the regional finals. 

The Bulldogs hung tough in the first half, trailing by just two points, 27-25, with 3:27 remaining until halftime before going into the break down 38-29. However, the Prairie Hawks pulled away in the second half en route to a 33-point win. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Seniors Ben Venteicher and Jaden Randall tied for the Bulldogs' team lead, scoring 10 points apiece. 

Below, watch the opening minutes of the regional finals contest. 

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Opening minutes from Williams Bay's win against Badger basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics