Williams Bay boys basketball loses in regional finals

WIND POINT — The season came to an end for the Williams Bay boys basketball team tonight, losing a 76-43 road game against The Prairie School in the regional finals.

The Bulldogs hung tough in the first half, trailing by just two points, 27-25, with 3:27 remaining until halftime before going into the break down 38-29. However, the Prairie Hawks pulled away in the second half en route to a 33-point win.