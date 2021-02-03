Williams Bay boys basketball stuns Badgers in 62-54 upset

The back-and-forth, streaky play continued, as Williams Bay outscored Badger 9-2 in the final minutes of the half to take a 26-25 lead into the break.

Ty McGreevy led the Badgers with 12 points in the first half. Williams Bay was not led by one of their usual scoring threats, though, as senior forward Gideon Viss got hot in the first half to lead the way with 11 points.

For the first 11 minutes of the second half, neither team had any breathing room. The lead switched back and forth, never getting higher than three points for either side.

A three-pointer by Randall at the seven-minute mark and a three by senior guard Charlie Schultz one minute later gave Williams Bay a 50-42 lead.

Badger never got closer than five points the rest of the way as the Bulldogs held them off to finish with an eight-point victory.

Williams Bay head coach Troy Nottestad said a year ago, his team probably would not have closed out a game against a team like Badger.

But this year, though, his senior-laden squad got it done.

“Going back to last year, when we had physical contact like that we crumbled,” Nottestad said. “Last year, we found ways to lose. This year, we’re learning to win games in different ways.”