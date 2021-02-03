Williams Bay boys basketball stuns Badgers in 62-54 upset

When the Williams Bay boys basketball team hosted Badger on Jan. 28, it was David and Goliath.
WBHS has an enrollment of just 228 students, putting them in the state’s fourth division out of five. Meanwhile, Badger boasts 1,335 students and is in Division 1.
Even though Williams Bay came into the game with a 9-2 record and the Badgers were 1-14 mark, the Bulldogs felt they faced an uphill battle.
“On a scoresheet, no D1 team should be losing to a D4 team,” senior guard Jaden Randall said.
Luckily for the Bulldogs fans, the game was not played on paper.
Williams Bay pulled off a stunning upset on their home floor, beating the bigger Badger 62-54.
While Williams Bay knew they had a tough task ahead of them regardless of the record, the Badgers did not take their smaller opponent lightly.
“In the situation that we are in, we cannot overlook anyone, and we didn’t overlook Williams Bay,” said Badger head coach John Witte.
The two teams were an even 8-8 after four minutes, but Williams Bay edged past the Badgers and took a 15-9 lead on a three-pointer by junior guard Collin Kuiper with 11:47 left.
Badger came back with a vengeance, rattling off a 14-2 run to grab a 23-17 lead with 8:03 remaining in the half.
The back-and-forth, streaky play continued, as Williams Bay outscored Badger 9-2 in the final minutes of the half to take a 26-25 lead into the break.
Ty McGreevy led the Badgers with 12 points in the first half. Williams Bay was not led by one of their usual scoring threats, though, as senior forward Gideon Viss got hot in the first half to lead the way with 11 points.
For the first 11 minutes of the second half, neither team had any breathing room. The lead switched back and forth, never getting higher than three points for either side.
A three-pointer by Randall at the seven-minute mark and a three by senior guard Charlie Schultz one minute later gave Williams Bay a 50-42 lead.
Badger never got closer than five points the rest of the way as the Bulldogs held them off to finish with an eight-point victory.
Williams Bay head coach Troy Nottestad said a year ago, his team probably would not have closed out a game against a team like Badger.
But this year, though, his senior-laden squad got it done.
“Going back to last year, when we had physical contact like that we crumbled,” Nottestad said. “Last year, we found ways to lose. This year, we’re learning to win games in different ways.”
Against Badger, the key to victory was a drastic turnaround at the free throw line.
The Bulldogs shot a paltry 2-for-8 from the stripe in the first half. But in the game’s final three minutes, with the Badgers intentionally fouling to try to spark a comeback, Williams Bay went 8-for-10 to ice the game.
For the Badgers, the downfall was a lack of consistent scoring. While the team had six three-pointers in the first half, they had trouble from deep in the second half and could not find a reliable backup scoring strategy.
“We need to work to find shots close to the rim that our guys can have a high success rate of making,” Witte said. “We shot well from the perimeter in the first half, but we need to continue to work to find shots at the rim.”
Senior forward Ben Venteicher led all scorers with 26 points. Viss joined him in double digits with 13.
Badger was led by McGreevy’s 17 points. Senior forward Jackson Slayton added 10 points.
With the win against a much larger school, the Bulldogs now have a moment to look back on for inspiration when the tough competition starts to come around in the playoffs.
“It’s important that we keep the confidence we have, but we can’t get cocky or complacent,” Venteicher said. “This is good, but we still haven’t achieved anything yet.”