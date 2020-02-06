Williams Bay boys basketball wins biggest blowout of the year

That letdown did not come in the second half, either, as the Bulldogs steadily added to their lead. After the first nine minutes of the half, the lead was up to 49 points at 69-20, and from there, the deficit stayed the same until the end of the contest.

It was a balanced scoring night for the Bay, as Nate Mannelli led the way with 13 points, but two more players were close behind, as Sam Norton and Eli Edington each scored 11.

Besides just the top scorers, just about everybody got in on the effort, with 11 of the team’s 12 players scoring at least a point, and nine players scoring five or more.

For everyone to get a chance to shine — on their home court nonetheless — was a special moment for some of the players who do not often get the playing time recognition to match their dedication to the program.

“I think they want to go out here and show what they’ve got, and they’re at home. Everybody that went out there had some positive plays,” Nottestad said. “Everybody brought something to the table tonight, and it was fun to see. They work hard in practice, and I’m glad they got to show it on the court tonight.”