Williams Bay boys basketball wins biggest blowout of the year

WILLIAMS BAY — After a mid-season skid that saw the Williams Bay boys basketball team losing six games in a row, the Bulldogs have righted the ship over the past two weeks, winning four of five games, with the lone loss coming by a mere two points.
The fourth of those wins came at home Jan. 30 when Madison Country Day came into town, and Williams Bay beat the Prairie Hawks 79-30 in the team’s largest margin of victory of the season.
It did not take long for the Bulldogs to gain the lead, with Eli Edington hitting a two-pointer and a three-pointer in the first minute of game time to go ahead 5-0. However, Country Day hung tough for the first minutes of the game after that, and after four minutes, Williams Bay’s lead was only 10-8.
Over the next six minutes, the Dogs pulled away with ease, going on a 15-1 run that put them ahead 25-9 with 8:21 left until halftime. Even as the home team went deep into its bench, the lead kept growing, surpassing the 30-point plateau before halftime with a 49-16 margin at the break.
Head coach Troy Nottestad said he was happy his bench players got a chance to shine so early in the game, and even more happy that they played so well that the lead kept growing.
“When those guys went in there, we said we can’t have a letdown. We do once in a while, but today we didn’t have that letdown,” Nottestad said.
That letdown did not come in the second half, either, as the Bulldogs steadily added to their lead. After the first nine minutes of the half, the lead was up to 49 points at 69-20, and from there, the deficit stayed the same until the end of the contest.
It was a balanced scoring night for the Bay, as Nate Mannelli led the way with 13 points, but two more players were close behind, as Sam Norton and Eli Edington each scored 11.
Besides just the top scorers, just about everybody got in on the effort, with 11 of the team’s 12 players scoring at least a point, and nine players scoring five or more.
For everyone to get a chance to shine — on their home court nonetheless — was a special moment for some of the players who do not often get the playing time recognition to match their dedication to the program.
“I think they want to go out here and show what they’ve got, and they’re at home. Everybody that went out there had some positive plays,” Nottestad said. “Everybody brought something to the table tonight, and it was fun to see. They work hard in practice, and I’m glad they got to show it on the court tonight.”
With four wins of 19 or more points in their past five games, the Bulldogs boys have rounded into form as they head into the final month of the season. Not only are they playing well, but Nottestad thinks the wins will give them a bit of swagger to turn into momentum down the stretch.
“I think we’re starting to play better, a little more confidence,” he said.