Williams Bay boys basketball wins first playoff game, loses second

Nottestad called a timeout after the third shot went in and made sure his team knew they did not need to try to turn the game into a three-point shootout.

“I called a timeout early and said we’re shooting too many threes, let’s get it inside. We got to the free throw line a couple times and we battled them,” Nottestad said.

Sure enough, the Dogs clawed back into it, cutting it to 11-9 at the 13:10 mark.

Prairie School started to run away with it again, going ahead 27-16. Williams Bay responded with another comeback, and with 3:27 remaining until halftime, Prairie led 27-25.

By halftime, the home team had regained its sizable lead and went into the locker room up 38-29.

When play resumed, WBHS was clearly tapped out. The Hawks went on a 20-2 run in the first 6:30 to go ahead 58-31.

After a physical game on Friday night that left three players from Williams Bay’s eight-man rotation injured, Nottestad was worried they would not play Saturday night and his team was going to be incredibly short-handed.

However, the trio of seniors Sam Norton and Gideon Viss, as well as junior Collin Kuiper, all toughed it out and played limited minutes with their season on the line.