Williams Bay boys basketball wins first playoff game, loses second

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay boys basketball team saw a bit of postseason success, winning their first round playoff game on Feb. 19 before being knocked out in the regional finals one night later.
In a scheduling coincidence, Williams Bay played their first-round playoff opponent—Heritage Christian—in a regular season game just eight days before their postseason game.
The Patriots defeated the Bulldogs 69-68 in overtime during the regular season game on Feb. 11, though Williams Bay was intentionally playing with a slimmed down playbook to avoid showing their hand too much and their play suffered.
When the two squads met in the Bay in the regional semifinals on Feb. 19, WBHS was clearly the better team, winning 72-57.
Things started well for the hometown Dogs, starting the game on a 10-1 run. But then the offense went cold for the next six minutes, and Heritage Christian fought back to make it 11-7.
Williams Bay got back into the zone in the remainder of the half, extending their lead to seven points and a 31-24 halftime advantage.
After playing so well to start the game, the lull in the middle of the first half was due to a bit of over-excitement on the Bulldogs’ part.
“We kind of got out over our skis a little bit in the first half and played out of control,” senior forward Ben Venteicher said. “But when we’re able to settle down and play more in our rhythm, we played pretty well.”
Throughout the second half, the Bulldogs maintained their tempo and stayed comfortably in the lead.
The Bay stretched their advantage to double digits with a 9-2 run to go up 40-27 with 13:46 left in the game. When that advantage dipped back into single digits at 45-36, the Dogs went on another run, this time 11-3, to put themselves ahead 56-39 with 6:23 left.
Williams Bay’s lead got as large as 21 points before the team took its foot off the gas in the final minutes.
Bulldogs head coach Troy Nottestad said he felt his squad’s mental toughness gave them the edge in the second half.
“We made enough plays and even though we were tired, we didn’t allow ourselves to be tired,” hee said. “I think that was the difference in the second half.”
Venteicher led the Bay in scoring with 26 points, followed by senior guard Jaden Randall’s 16 points, and a career-high 15 points from senior guard Charlie Schultz.
The next night, the Bulldogs traveled to the Racine area to take on the regional bracket’s top-seeded The Prairie School. The Hawks showed their strength in a 76-43 win.
To start, Williams Bay had trouble making shots while Prairie School did not, jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the first two and a half minutes thanks to a trio of three-pointers.
Nottestad called a timeout after the third shot went in and made sure his team knew they did not need to try to turn the game into a three-point shootout.
“I called a timeout early and said we’re shooting too many threes, let’s get it inside. We got to the free throw line a couple times and we battled them,” Nottestad said.
Sure enough, the Dogs clawed back into it, cutting it to 11-9 at the 13:10 mark.
Prairie School started to run away with it again, going ahead 27-16. Williams Bay responded with another comeback, and with 3:27 remaining until halftime, Prairie led 27-25.
By halftime, the home team had regained its sizable lead and went into the locker room up 38-29.
When play resumed, WBHS was clearly tapped out. The Hawks went on a 20-2 run in the first 6:30 to go ahead 58-31.
After a physical game on Friday night that left three players from Williams Bay’s eight-man rotation injured, Nottestad was worried they would not play Saturday night and his team was going to be incredibly short-handed.
However, the trio of seniors Sam Norton and Gideon Viss, as well as junior Collin Kuiper, all toughed it out and played limited minutes with their season on the line.
“A lot of kids probably wouldn’t have played, but they went out and played for their teammates, I was proud of them because they were hurting,” Nottestad said.
With the combination of injuries and fatigue, Prairie School had full control throughout the second half, stretching its lead until the final buzzer.
Venteicher and Randall, a dynamic duo for the Bulldogs over the past three seasons, finished off their careers tied for the team’s scoring lead with 10 points apiece.
Despite the defeat, the season overall was a success for the Bulldogs, who won a playoff game and claimed their first Trailways Conference title since the 2009-10 season.
Nottestad said that the squad was a rare treat that saw success both on and off the court.
“It was one of those seasons that I’ll never forget,” he said. “When Monday rolls around I’ll wish I was in the gym with them.”