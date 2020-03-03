Williams Bay boys basketball wins playoff matchup 53-45

WILLIAMS BAY — On Tuesday night, the Williams Bay boys basketball team won a playoff game for the first time since 2016, beating Johnson Creek 53-45.

The Bulldogs defense dominated in the first half, only allowing 14 points, and the Bay took a 28-14 lead into the break.

Johnson Creek came on strong in the second half, cutting the lead to as little as four points before the Bay regained control for the seven-point victory.

Sam Norton led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points in the game, including a pair of free throws that essentially clinched the game.

