Williams Bay boys basketball wins playoff matchup 53-45

WILLIAMS BAY — On Tuesday night, the Williams Bay boys basketball team won a playoff game for the first time since 2016, beating Johnson Creek 53-45.
The Bulldogs defense dominated in the first half, only allowing 14 points, and the Bay took a 28-14 lead into the break.
Johnson Creek came on strong in the second half, cutting the lead to as little as four points before the Bay regained control for the seven-point victory.
Sam Norton led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points in the game, including a pair of free throws that essentially clinched the game.
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
